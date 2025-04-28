CVR Energy Reports $123 Million Net Loss for First Quarter 2025; CVR Partners Declares $2.26 Cash Distribution

CVR Energy reported a $123 million net loss in Q1 2025, with significant declines in EBITDA and refining margins.

CVR Energy, Inc. reported a first-quarter net loss attributable to stockholders of $123 million for 2025, with an EBITDA loss of $61 million and an adjusted EBITDA of $24 million. This marked a significant decline compared to the previous year, which saw a net income of $82 million. For the first quarter of 2025, the company did not declare a cash dividend, while its subsidiary, CVR Partners, announced a cash distribution of $2.26 per common unit. The losses were primarily due to downtime at the Coffeyville refinery, although management expressed confidence that completion of this turnaround has positioned them well for the upcoming driving season. The Petroleum Segment experienced a net loss of $160 million, while the Nitrogen Fertilizer Segment showed improved performance with a net income of $27 million. The company saw a decrease in cash reserves to $695 million and total debt remained stable at approximately $1.9 billion.

SUGAR LAND, Texas, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CVI, “CVR Energy” or the “Company”) today announced first quarter 2025 net loss attributable to CVR Energy stockholders of $123 million, or $1.22 per diluted share, compared to first quarter 2024 net income attributable to CVR Energy stockholders of $82 million, or 81 cents per diluted share. Adjusted loss for the first quarter of 2025 was 58 cents per diluted share, compared to adjusted earnings per diluted share of 4 cents in the first quarter of 2024. Net loss for the first quarter of 2025 was $105 million, compared to net income of $90 million in the first quarter of 2024. First quarter 2025 EBITDA loss was $61 million, compared to first quarter 2024 EBITDA of $203 million. Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2025 was $24 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $99 million in the first quarter of 2024.





“CVR Energy’s 2025 first quarter earnings results for its refining business were impacted by planned and unplanned downtime at the Coffeyville refinery,” said Dave Lamp, CVR Energy’s Chief Executive Officer. “With the turnaround at Coffeyville now completed, we are well-positioned for the upcoming driving season, and we currently have no planned turnarounds at either refinery until 2027.





“CVR Partners achieved solid operating results for the first quarter of 2025, with a combined ammonia production rate of 101 percent,” Lamp said. “CVR Partners was pleased to declare a first quarter 2025 cash distribution of $2.26 per common unit.”









Petroleum Segment









The Petroleum Segment reported a first quarter 2025 net loss of $160 million and EBITDA loss of $119 million, compared to net income of $127 million and EBITDA of $171 million for the first quarter of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA loss for the Petroleum Segment was $30 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $67 million for the first quarter of 2024.





Combined total throughput for the first quarter of 2025 was approximately 120,000 barrels per day (“bpd”) compared to approximately 196,000 bpd of combined total throughput for the first quarter of 2024. The decrease in throughput was primarily due to the turnaround at the Coffeyville, Kansas, refinery during the first quarter of 2025.





Refining margin for the first quarter of 2025 was $(5) million, or (42) cents per total throughput barrel, compared to $290 million, or $16.29 per total throughput barrel, during the same period in 2024. Included in our first quarter 2025 refining margin were unfavorable mark-to-market impacts on our outstanding Renewable Fuel Standard (“RFS”) obligation of $112 million, favorable unrealized derivative impacts of $3 million primarily related to Canadian crude oil positions, and favorable inventory valuation impacts of $20 million. Excluding these items, adjusted refining margin for the first quarter of 2025 was $7.72 per barrel, compared to an adjusted refining margin per barrel of $10.46 for the first quarter of 2024. The decrease in adjusted refining margin per barrel was primarily due to a decrease in the Group 3 2-1-1 crack spread.









Renewables Segment









Effective beginning with the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and due to the prominence of the renewables business relative to the Company’s overall 2024 performance, we revised our reportable segments to reflect a new reportable segment: Renewables. The Renewables Segment includes the operations of the renewable diesel unit and renewable feedstock pretreater at the refinery in Wynnewood, Oklahoma.





The Renewables Segment reported first quarter 2025 net income of less than $1 million and EBITDA of $6 million, compared to net loss of $10 million and EBITDA loss of $4 million for the first quarter of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA for the Renewables Segment was $3 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to adjusted EBITDA loss of $5 million for the first quarter of 2024.





Total vegetable oil throughput for the first quarter of 2025 was approximately 156,000 gallons per day (“gpd”), compared to approximately 76,000 gpd for the first quarter of 2024.





Renewables margin was $16 million, or $1.13 per vegetable oil throughput gallon, for the first quarter of 2025 compared to $4 million, or 65 cents per vegetable oil throughput gallon, for the first quarter of 2024. Factors contributing to our first quarter 2025 renewables margin were higher net sales of $33 million resulting from increased production and sales volumes in the current period coupled with increased D4 RIN and LCFS credit prices, partially offset by a decrease in average CARB ULSD prices of 26 cents per gallon. Higher net sales were partially offset by higher cost of sales of $22 million due to an increase in throughput and production volumes.









Nitrogen Fertilizer Segment









The Nitrogen Fertilizer Segment reported net income of $27 million and EBITDA of $53 million on net sales of $143 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to net income of $13 million and EBITDA of $40 million on net sales of $128 million for the first quarter of 2024.





Production at CVR Partners, LP’s (“CVR Partners”) fertilizer facilities increased compared to the first quarter of 2024, producing a combined 216,000 tons of ammonia during the first quarter of 2025, of which 64,000 net tons were available for sale while the rest was upgraded to other fertilizer products, including 348,000 tons of urea ammonia nitrate (“UAN”). During the first quarter of 2024, the fertilizer facilities produced a combined 193,000 tons of ammonia, of which 60,000 net tons were available for sale while the remainder was upgraded to other fertilizer products, including 305,000 tons of UAN.





For the first quarter 2025, average realized gate prices for ammonia showed an increase compared to the prior year, up 5 percent to $554 per ton, and UAN was down 4 percent over the prior year to $256 per ton. Average realized gate prices for ammonia and UAN were $528 and $267 per ton, respectively, for the first quarter of 2024.









Corporate and Other









The Company reported an income tax benefit of $49 million, or 31.8 percent of loss before income taxes, for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to an income tax expense of $17 million, or 15.9 percent of income before income taxes, for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The decrease in income tax expense was primarily due to a decrease in overall pretax earnings while the change in the effective tax rate was primarily due to changes in pretax earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest and the impact of federal and state tax credits and incentives in relation to overall pretax earnings.









Cash, Debt and Dividend









Consolidated cash and cash equivalents were $695 million at March 31, 2025, a decrease of $292 million from December 31, 2024. Consolidated total debt and finance lease obligations were $1.9 billion at March 31, 2025, including $570 million held by the Nitrogen Fertilizer Segment.





CVR Energy will not pay a cash dividend for the first quarter of 2025.





Today, CVR Partners announced that the Board of Directors of its general partner declared a first quarter 2025 cash distribution of $2.26 per common unit, which will be paid on May 19, 2025, to common unitholders of record as of May 12, 2025.









First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call









CVR Energy previously announced that it will host its first quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call on Tuesday, April 29, at 1 p.m. Eastern. The Earnings Conference Call may also include discussion of Company developments, forward-looking information and other material information about business and financial matters.





The first quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call will be webcast live and can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of CVR Energy’s website at



www.CVREnergy.com



. For investors or analysts who want to participate during the call, the dial-in number is (877) 407-8291. The webcast will be archived and available for 14 days at



https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/uxpz7jf5



. A repeat of the call also can be accessed for 14 days by dialing (877) 660-6853, conference ID 13752979.







Forward-Looking Statements







This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements concerning current estimates, expectations and projections about future results, performance, prospects, opportunities, plans, actions and events and other statements, concerns, or matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements,” as that term is defined under the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future: continued safe and reliable operations; drivers of our results; EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA; impacts of planned and unplanned downtime; our position for the upcoming driving season; timing of turnarounds and impacts thereof on our results; asset utilization, capture, production volume, throughput, product yield and crude oil gathering rates, including the factors impacting same; cash flow generation; operating income and net sales, including the factors impacting same; refining margin; crack spreads, including the drivers thereof; impact of costs to comply with the RFS and revaluation of our RFS liability; inventory levels and valuation impacts; derivative gains and losses and the drivers thereof; renewable feedstocks; production rates and operations capabilities of our renewable diesel unit, including the ability to return to hydrocarbon service; demand trends; RIN generation levels; benefits of our corporate transformation to segregate our renewables business; access to capital and new partnerships; RIN pricing, including its impact on performance and the Company’s ability to offset the impact thereof; LCFS credit and CARB ULSD pricing; carbon capture and decarbonization initiatives; demand for refined products; ammonia and UAN pricing; global fertilizer industry conditions; grain prices; crop inventory levels; crop and planting levels; production levels and utilization at our nitrogen fertilizer facilities; nitrogen fertilizer sales volumes; ability to and levels to which we upgrade ammonia to other fertilizer products, including UAN; income tax expense and benefits, including the drivers thereof; pretax earnings and our effective tax rate; the availability and impact of tax credits and incentives; use of proceeds under our debt instruments; debt levels; cash and cash equivalent levels; dividends and distributions, including the timing, payment and amount (if any) thereof; direct operating expenses, capital expenditures, depreciation and amortization; turnaround expense; cash reserves; labor supply shortages, difficulties, disputes or strikes, including the impact thereof; and other matters. You can generally identify forward-looking statements by our use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “explore,” “evaluate,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “seek,” “should,” or “will,” or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. Investors are cautioned that various factors may affect these forward-looking statements, including (among others) the health and economic effects of any pandemic, demand for fossil fuels and price volatility of crude oil, other feedstocks and refined products; the ability of Company to pay cash dividends and of CVR Partners to make cash distributions; potential operating hazards; costs of compliance with existing or new laws and regulations and potential liabilities arising therefrom; impacts of the planting season on CVR Partners; our controlling shareholder’s intention regarding ownership of our common stock or CVR Partners’ common units; general economic and business conditions; political disturbances, geopolitical instability and tensions; existing and future laws, rulings, policies and regulations, including the reinterpretation or amplification thereof by regulators, and including but not limited to those relating to the environment, climate change, and/or the production, transportation, or storage of hazardous chemicals, materials, or substances, like ammonia; political uncertainty and impacts to the oil and gas industry and the United States economy generally as a result of actions taken by a new administration, including the imposition of tariffs or changes in climate or other energy laws, rules, regulations, or policies; impacts of plant outages; potential operating hazards from accidents, fires, severe weather, tornadoes, floods, wildfires, or other natural disasters; and other risks. For additional discussion of risk factors which may affect our results, please see the risk factors and other disclosures included in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, any subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our other Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings. These and other risks may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made only as of the date hereof. CVR Energy disclaims any intention or obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.







About CVR Energy, Inc.







Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, CVR Energy is a diversified holding company primarily engaged in the renewable fuels and petroleum refining and marketing business, as well as in the nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing business through its interest in CVR Partners. CVR Energy subsidiaries serve as the general partner and own 37 percent of the common units of CVR Partners.





Investors and others should note that CVR Energy may announce material information using SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls, webcasts and the Investor Relations page of its website. CVR Energy may use these channels to distribute material information about the Company and to communicate important information about the Company, corporate initiatives and other matters. Information that CVR Energy posts on its website could be deemed material; therefore, CVR Energy encourages investors, the media, its customers, business partners and others interested in the Company to review the information posted on its website.







Non-GAAP Measures







Our management uses certain non-GAAP performance measures, and reconciliations to those measures, to evaluate current and past performance and prospects for the future to supplement our financial information presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP financial measures are important factors in assessing our operating results and profitability and include the performance and liquidity measures defined below.





As a result of continuing volatile market conditions and the impacts certain non-cash items may have on the evaluation of our operations and results, the Company began disclosing the Adjusted Refining Margin non-GAAP measure, as defined below, in the second quarter of 2024. We believe the presentation of this non-GAAP measure is meaningful to compare our operating results between periods and better aligns with our peer companies. All prior periods presented have been conformed to the definition below.





The following are non-GAAP measures we present for the periods ended March 31, 2025 and 2024:







EBITDA



- Consolidated net income (loss) before (i) interest expense, net, (ii) income tax expense (benefit) and (iii) depreciation and amortization expense.







Petroleum EBITDA, Renewables EBITDA, and Nitrogen Fertilizer EBITDA



- Segment net income (loss) before segment (i) interest expense, net, (ii) income tax expense (benefit), and (iii) depreciation and amortization.







Refining Margin



- The difference between our Petroleum Segment net sales and cost of materials and other.







Adjusted Refining Margin



- Refining Margin adjusted for certain significant noncash items and items that management believes are not attributable to or indicative of our underlying operational results of the period or that may obscure results and trends we deem useful.







Refining Margin and Adjusted Refining Margin,





per Throughput Barrel



- Refining Margin and Adjusted Refining Margin divided by the total throughput barrels during the period, which is calculated as total throughput barrels per day times the number of days in the period.







Direct Operating Expenses per Throughput Barrel



- Direct operating expenses for our Petroleum Segment divided by total throughput barrels for the period, which is calculated as total throughput barrels per day times the number of days in the period.







Renewables Margin



- The difference between our Renewables Segment net sales and cost of materials and other.







Adjusted Renewables Margin



- Renewables Margin adjusted for certain significant noncash items and items that management believes are not attributable to or indicative of our underlying operational results of the period or that may obscure results and trends we deem useful.







Renewables Margin and Adjusted Renewables Margin,





per Vegetable Oil Throughput Gallon



- Renewables Margin and Adjusted Renewables Margin divided by the total vegetable oil throughput gallons for the period, which is calculated as total vegetable oil throughput gallons per day times the number of days in the period.







Direct Operating Expenses per Vegetable Oil Throughput Gallon



- Direct operating expenses for our Renewables Segment divided by total vegetable oil throughput gallons for the period, which is calculated as total vegetable oil throughput gallons per day times the number of days in the period.







Adjusted EBITDA, Petroleum Adjusted EBITDA, Renewables Adjusted EBITDA, and Nitrogen Fertilizer Adjusted EBITDA



- EBITDA, Petroleum EBITDA, Renewables EBITDA, and Nitrogen Fertilizer EBITDA adjusted for certain significant non-cash items and items that management believes are not attributable to or indicative of our underlying operational results of the period or that may obscure results and trends we deem useful.







Adjusted Earnings (Loss) per Share



- Earnings (loss) per share adjusted for certain significant non-cash items and items that management believes are not attributable to or indicative of our on-going operations or that may obscure our underlying results and trends.







Free Cash Flow



- Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less capital expenditures and capitalized turnaround expenditures.





We present these measures because we believe they may help investors, analysts, lenders and ratings agencies analyze our results of operations and liquidity in conjunction with our U.S. GAAP results, including but not limited to our operating performance as compared to other publicly traded companies in the refining and fertilizer industries, without regard to historical cost basis or financing methods and our ability to incur and service debt and fund capital expenditures. Non-GAAP measures have important limitations as analytical tools, because they exclude some, but not all, items that affect net earnings and operating income. These measures should not be considered substitutes for their most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures. See “Non-GAAP Reconciliations” included herein for reconciliation of these amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented within this section may not add or equal to numbers or totals presented elsewhere within this document.







Factors Affecting Comparability of Our Financial Results









Petroleum Segment







Our results of operations for the periods presented may not be comparable with prior periods or to our results of operations in the future due to capitalized expenditures as part of planned turnarounds. Total capitalized expenditures were $166 million and $39 million during the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.







CVR Energy, Inc.







(all information in this release is unaudited)







Consolidated Statement of Operations Data

















Three Months Ended









March 31,













(in millions, except per share data)













2025





















2024















Net sales







$









1,646















$





1,863















Operating costs and expenses:























Cost of materials and other











1,517



















1,463













Direct operating expenses (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)











154



















164













Depreciation and amortization











66



















75















Cost of sales













1,737



















1,702













Selling, general and administrative expenses (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)











37



















36













Depreciation and amortization











2



















1













Loss on asset disposal











1



















1















Operating (loss) income













(131









)















123















Other (expense) income:























Interest expense, net











(25









)















(20





)









Other income, net











2



















4















(Loss) income before income tax benefit













(154









)















107













Income tax (benefit) expense











(49









)















17















Net (loss) income













(105









)















90













Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest











18



















8















Net (loss) income attributable to CVR Energy stockholders









$









(123









)











$





82

































Basic and diluted (loss) earnings per share







$









(1.22









)











$





0.81













Dividends declared per share







$









—















$





0.50

































Adjusted (loss) earnings per share *







$









(0.58









)











$





0.04













EBITDA *







$









(61









)











$





203













Adjusted EBITDA *







$









24















$





99

































Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted











100.5



















100.5













_______________





* See “Non-GAAP Reconciliations” section below.







Selected Consolidated Balance Sheet Data













(in millions)









March 31, 2025













December 31, 2024











Cash and cash equivalents







$









695















$





987













Working capital (inclusive of cash and cash equivalents)











395



















726













Total assets











4,251



















4,263













Total debt and finance lease obligations, including current portion











1,918



















1,919













Total liabilities











3,480



















3,375













Total CVR stockholders’ equity











580



















703



















































Selected Consolidated Cash Flow Data

















Three Months Ended









March 31,













(in millions)













2025





















2024

















Net cash used in:























Operating activities







$









(195









)











$





177













Investing activities











(82









)















(55





)









Financing activities











(15









)















(664





)











Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash









$









(292









)











$





(542





)





























Free cash flow *







$









(285









)











$





121













_______________





* See “Non-GAAP Reconciliations” section below.







Selected





Segment Data

















Three Months Ended March 31,





















2025





















2024











(



in millions



)







Petroleum













Renewables













Nitrogen Fertilizer













Consolidated













Petroleum













Renewables













Nitrogen Fertilizer













Consolidated











Net sales







$









1,477

















$









66













$









143













$









1,646















$





1,722









$





33













$





128









$





1,863









Operating (loss) income











(161









)

















—

















35

















(131









)















118













(10





)













20













123









Net (loss) income











(160









)

















—

















27

















(105









)















127













(10





)













13













90









EBITDA *











(119









)

















6

















53

















(61









)















171













(4





)













40













203















































































Capital expenditures





(1)







































































Maintenance







$









41

















$









—













$









4













$









45















$





22









$





1













$





5









$





30









Growth











8





















—

















2

















10



















14













7

















—













21











Total capital expenditures









$









49

















$









—













$









6













$









55















$





36









$





8













$





5









$





51









_______________





* See “Non-GAAP Reconciliations” section below.





(1) Capital expenditures are shown exclusive of capitalized turnaround expenditures.







Selected Balance Sheet Data

















March 31, 2025













December 31, 2024













(in millions)









Petroleum













Renewables













Nitrogen Fertilizer













Consolidated













Petroleum













Renewables













Nitrogen Fertilizer













Consolidated











Cash and cash equivalents



(1)









$









434













$









20













$









122













$









695











$





735









$





13









$





91









$





987









Total assets











3,297

















422

















1,014

















4,251















3,288













420













1,019













4,263









Total debt and finance lease obligations, including current portion



(2)













352

















—

















570

















1,918















354













—













569













1,919









_______________





(1) Corporate cash and cash equivalents consisted of $119 million and $148 million at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.





(2) Corporate total debt and finance lease obligations, including current portion consisted of $996 million and $996 million at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.







Petroleum Segment











Key Operating Metrics per Total Throughput Barrel



















Three Months Ended









March 31,













(in millions)













2025





















2024















Refining margin *







$









(0.42









)











$





16.29













Adjusted refining margin *











7.72



















10.46













Direct operating expenses *











8.58



















5.78













_______________





* See “Non-GAAP Reconciliations” section below.









Refining Throughput and Production Data by Refinery















Throughput Data









Three Months Ended









March 31,













(in bpd)













2025





















2024

















Coffeyville







































Gathered crude











26,728



















62,405













Other domestic











12,348



















45,925













Canadian











640



















9,532













Condensate











—



















7,700













Other feedstocks and blendstocks











6,330



















12,569















Wynnewood







































Gathered crude











58,420



















43,059













Other domestic











573



















—













Condensate











10,152



















10,262













Other feedstocks and blendstocks











5,186



















4,340















Total throughput













120,377



















195,792































































Production Data









Three Months Ended









March 31,













(in bpd)













2025





















2024

















Coffeyville























Gasoline











18,940



















72,723













Distillate











20,233



















56,007













Other liquid products











6,324



















4,554













Solids











1,321



















4,980















Wynnewood























Gasoline











39,740



















31,984













Distillate











24,948



















19,166













Other liquid products











5,058



















5,563













Solids











11



















6















Total production













116,575



















194,983

































Crude utilization



(1)













52.7









%















86.6





%









Light product yield (as % of crude throughput)



(2)













95.4









%















100.6





%









Liquid volume yield (as % of total throughput)



(3)













95.7









%















97.0





%









Distillate yield (as % of crude throughput)



(4)













41.5









%















42.0





%









_______________





(1) Total Gathered crude, Other domestic, Canadian, and Condensate throughput (collectively, “Total Crude Throughput”) divided by consolidated crude oil throughput capacity of 206,500 bpd.





(2) Total Gasoline and Distillate divided by Total Crude Throughput.





(3) Total Gasoline, Distillate, and Other liquid products divided by total throughput.





(4) Total Distillate divided by Total Crude Throughput.









Key Market Indicators



















Three Months Ended









March 31,





















2025





















2024















West Texas Intermediate (WTI) NYMEX







$









71.42















$





76.91















Crude Oil Differentials to WTI:























Brent











3.56



















4.85













WCS (heavy sour)











(12.45









)















(16.91





)









Condensate











(0.64









)















(0.83





)









Midland Cushing











1.10



















1.59















NYMEX Crack Spreads:























Gasoline











16.83



















22.55













Heating Oil











28.46



















36.87













NYMEX 2-1-1 Crack Spread











22.64



















29.71















PADD II Group 3 Product Basis:























Gasoline











(2.81









)















(9.97





)









Ultra-Low Sulfur Diesel











(7.19









)















(10.35





)











PADD II Group 3 Product Crack Spread:























Gasoline











14.02



















12.58













Ultra-Low Sulfur Diesel











21.27



















26.51













PADD II Group 3 2-1-1











17.65



















19.55



















































Renewables Segment











Key Operating Metrics per Vegetable Oil Throughput Gallon



















Three Months Ended









March 31,





















2025

























2024















Renewables margin *







$









1.13















$





0.65













Adjusted renewables margin *











0.94



















0.47













Direct operating expenses *











0.48



















0.84













_______________





* See “Non-GAAP Reconciliations” section below.









Renewables









Throughput and Production Data



















Three Months Ended March 31,













(in gallons per day)













2025





















2024

















Throughput Data























Corn Oil











19,503



















31,295













Soybean Oil











136,440



















44,362



































Production Data























Renewable diesel











144,189



















62,594

































Renewable utilization



(1)













61.9









%















30.0





%









Renewable diesel yield (as % of corn and soybean oil throughput)











92.5









%















82.7





%









_______________





(1) Total corn and soybean oil throughput divided by total renewable throughput capacity of 252,000 gallons per day.









Key Market









Indicators



















Three Months Ended









March 31,





















2025





















2024















Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) soybean oil



(dollars per pound)









$









0.44















$





0.47













Midwest crude corn oil



(dollars per pound)













0.47



















0.55













CARB ULSD



(dollars per gallon)













2.41



















2.66













NYMEX ULSD



(dollars per gallon)













2.38



















2.71













California LCFS



(dollars per metric ton)













66.12



















63.53













Biodiesel RINs



(dollars per RIN)













0.79



















0.58



















































Nitrogen Fertilizer Segment

















Three Months Ended









March 31,













(percent of capacity utilization)













2025





















2024















Ammonia utilization rate



(1)













101









%















90





%









_______________





(1) Reflects our ammonia utilization rate on a consolidated basis. Utilization is an important measure used by management to assess operational output at each of CVR Partners’ facilities. Utilization is calculated as actual tons produced divided by capacity. We present our utilization for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 and take into account the impact of our current turnaround cycles on any specific period. Additionally, we present utilization solely on ammonia production rather than each nitrogen product as it provides a comparative baseline against industry peers and eliminates the disparity of plant configurations for upgrade of ammonia into other nitrogen products. With our efforts being primarily focused on ammonia upgrade capabilities, this measure provides a meaningful view of how well we operate.









Sales and Production Data



















Three Months Ended









March 31,





















2025





















2024

















Consolidated sales volumes (thousands of tons):























Ammonia











60



















70













UAN











336



















284



































Consolidated product pricing at gate (dollars per ton):





(1)























Ammonia







$









554















$





528













UAN











256



















267



































Consolidated production volume (thousands of tons):























Ammonia



(gross produced)





(2)













216



















193













Ammonia



(net available for sale)





(2)













64



















60













UAN











348



















305



































Feedstock:























Petroleum coke used in production



(thousands of tons)













131



















128













Petroleum coke used in production



(dollars per ton)









$









42.43















$





75.71













Natural gas used in production



(thousands of MMBtus)





(3)













2,159



















2,148













Natural gas used in production



(dollars per MMBtu)





(3)









$









4.62















$





3.10













Natural gas in cost of materials and other



(thousands of MMBtus)





(3)













1,605



















1,765













Natural gas in cost of materials and other



(dollars per MMBtu)





(3)









$









4.63















$





3.49













_______________





(1) Product pricing at gate represents sales less freight revenue divided by product sales volume in tons and is shown in order to provide a pricing measure that is comparable across the fertilizer industry.





(2) Gross tons produced for ammonia represent total ammonia produced, including ammonia produced that was upgraded into other fertilizer products. Net tons available for sale represent ammonia available for sale that was not upgraded into other fertilizer products.





(3) The feedstock natural gas shown above does not include natural gas used for fuel. The cost of fuel natural gas is included in direct operating expense.













Key Market Indicators



















Three Months Ended









March 31,





















2025





















2024















Ammonia — Southern plains



(dollars per ton)









$









562















$





567













Ammonia — Corn belt



(dollars per ton)













618



















598













UAN — Corn belt



(dollars per ton)













324



















292

































Natural gas NYMEX



(dollars per MMBtu)









$









3.87















$





2.10



















































Q2 2025 Outlook







The table below summarizes our outlook for certain operational statistics and financial information for the second quarter of 2025. See “Forward-Looking Statements” above.















Q2 2025

















Low













High













Petroleum























Total throughput



(bpd)











160,000

















180,000













Crude utilization



(1)











82





%













90





%









Direct operating expenses



(in millions)





(2)







$





105













$





115













Turnaround



(in millions)





(3)











15

















20



































Renewables























Total throughput



(in millions of gallons)











16

















20













Renewable utilization



(4)











70





%













87





%









Direct operating expenses



(in millions)





(2)







$





8













$





10



































Nitrogen Fertilizer























Ammonia utilization rate









93





%













97





%









Direct operating expenses



(in millions)





(2)







$





57













$





62



































Capital Expenditures (in millions)





(3)























Petroleum





$





35













$





40













Renewables









2

















4













Nitrogen Fertilizer









18

















22













Other









1

















3















Total capital expenditures







$





56













$





69













_______________





(1) Represents crude oil throughput divided by consolidated crude oil throughput capacity of 206,500 bpd.





(2) Direct operating expenses are shown exclusive of depreciation and amortization, turnaround expenses, and inventory valuation impacts.





(3) Turnaround and capital expenditures are disclosed on an accrual basis.





(4) Represents renewable feedstock throughput divided by total renewable throughput capacity of 252,000 gallons per day.







Non-GAAP Reconciliations











Reconciliation of









Net (Loss) Income









to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA



















Three Months Ended









March 31,













(in millions)













2025





















2024

















Net (loss) income









$









(105









)











$





90













Interest expense, net











25



















20













Income tax (benefit) expense











(49









)















17













Depreciation and amortization











68



















76















EBITDA













(61









)















203















Adjustments:























Revaluation of RFS liability, unfavorable (favorable)











112



















(91





)









Unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives, net











(3









)















24













Inventory valuation impacts, favorable











(24









)















(37





)











Adjusted EBITDA









$









24















$





99





















































Reconciliation of









Basic and Diluted (Loss) Earnings per Share









to









Adjusted (Loss) Earnings per Share



















Three Months Ended









March 31,





















2025





















2024

















Basic and diluted (loss) earnings per share









$









(1.22









)











$





0.81















Adjustments:





(1)























Revaluation of RFS liability, unfavorable (favorable)











0.84



















(0.67





)









Unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives, net











(0.03









)















0.18













Inventory valuation impacts, favorable











(0.17









)















(0.28





)











Adjusted (loss) earnings per share









$









(0.58









)











$





0.04













_______________





(1) Amounts are shown after-tax, using the Company’s marginal tax rate, and are presented on a per share basis using the weighted average shares outstanding for each period.









Reconciliation of









Net Cash (Used In) Provided By Operating Activities









to Free Cash Flow



















Three Months Ended









March 31,













(in millions)













2025





















2024

















Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities









$









(195









)











$





177















Less:























Capital expenditures











(51









)















(47





)









Capitalized turnaround expenditures











(43









)















(12





)









Return of equity method investment











4



















3















Free cash flow









$









(285









)











$





121





















































Reconciliation of









Petroleum Segment









Net (Loss) Income









to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA



















Three Months Ended









March 31,













(in millions)













2025





















2024

















Petroleum net (loss) income









$









(160









)











$





127













Interest (income) expense, net











—



















(4





)









Depreciation and amortization











41



















48















Petroleum EBITDA













(119









)















171















Adjustments:























Revaluation of RFS liability, unfavorable (favorable)











112



















(91





)









Unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives, net











(3









)















24













Inventory valuation impacts, favorable



(1)













(20









)















(37





)











Petroleum Adjusted EBITDA









$









(30









)











$





67





















































Reconciliation of









Petroleum Segment









Gross (Loss) Profit









to Refining Margin and Adjusted Refining Margin



















Three Months Ended









March 31,













(in millions)













2025





















2024

















Net sales









$









1,477















$





1,722















Less:























Cost of materials and other











(1,482









)















(1,432





)









Direct operating expenses (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)











(93









)















(103





)









Depreciation and amortization











(41









)















(48





)











Gross (loss) profit













(139









)















139















Add:























Direct operating expenses (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)











93



















103













Depreciation and amortization











41



















48















Refining margin













(5









)















290















Adjustments:























Revaluation of RFS liability, unfavorable (favorable)











112



















(91





)









Unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives, net











(3









)















24













Inventory valuation impacts, favorable



(1)













(20









)















(37





)











Adjusted refining margin









$









84















$





186

































Total throughput barrels per day











120,377



















195,792













Days in the period











90



















91















Total throughput barrels













10,833,969



















17,817,099



































Refining margin per total throughput barrel









$









(0.42









)











$





16.29















Adjusted refining margin per total throughput barrel













7.72



















10.46















Direct operating expenses per total throughput barrel













8.58



















5.78













_______________





(1) The Petroleum Segment’s basis for determining inventory value under GAAP is First-In, First-Out (“FIFO”). Changes in crude oil prices can cause fluctuations in the inventory valuation of crude oil, work in process and finished goods, thereby resulting in a favorable inventory valuation impact when crude oil prices increase and an unfavorable inventory valuation impact when crude oil prices decrease. The inventory valuation impact is calculated based upon inventory values at the beginning of the accounting period and at the end of the accounting period.









Reconciliation of









Renewables Segment









Net Income (Loss)









to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA



















Three Months Ended March 31,













(in millions)













2025





















2024

















Renewables net income (loss)









$









—















$





(10





)









Depreciation and amortization











6



















6















Renewables EBITDA













6



















(4





)











Adjustments:























Inventory valuation impacts, favorable



(1)













(3









)















(1





)











Renewables Adjusted EBITDA









$









3















$





(5





)

















































Reconciliation of









Renewables Segment









Gross Profit (Loss)









to Renewables Margin and Adjusted Renewables Margin



















Three Months Ended March 31,













(in millions, except throughput data)













2025





















2024

















Net sales









$









66















$





33















Less:























Cost of materials and other











50



















29













Direct operating expenses (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)











6



















5













Depreciation and amortization











6



















6















Gross profit (loss)













4



















(7





)











Add:























Direct operating expenses (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)











6



















5













Depreciation and amortization











6



















6















Renewables margin













16



















4













Inventory valuation impacts, favorable



(1)













(3









)















(1





)











Adjusted renewables margin









$









13















$





3

































Total vegetable oil throughput gallons per day











155,943



















75,657













Days in the period











90



















91















Total vegetable oil throughput gallons













14,034,826



















6,884,761



































Renewables margin per vegetable oil throughput gallon









$









1.13















$





0.65















Adjusted renewables margin per vegetable oil throughput gallon













0.94



















0.47















Direct operating expenses per vegetable oil throughput gallon













0.48



















0.84













_______________





(1) The Renewables Segment’s basis for determining inventory value under GAAP is FIFO. Changes in renewable diesel and renewable feedstock prices can cause fluctuations in the inventory valuation of renewable diesel, work in process and finished goods, thereby resulting in a favorable inventory valuation impact when renewable diesel prices increase and an unfavorable inventory valuation impact when renewable diesel prices decrease. The inventory valuation impact is calculated based upon inventory values at the beginning of the accounting period and at the end of the accounting period.









Reconciliation of









Nitrogen Fertilizer Segment









Net Income









to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA



















Three Months Ended









March 31,













(in millions)













2025





















2024

















Nitrogen Fertilizer net income









$









27















$





13













Interest expense, net











8



















8













Depreciation and amortization











18



















19















Nitrogen Fertilizer EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA









$









53















$





40















































