CVR Energy questions compensation of Delek chief executive

By Laura Sanicola

March 1 (Reuters) - U.S. refiner CVR Energy CVI.N, controlled by Carl Icahn, questioned the compensation of the chief executive of peer refiner Delek U.S. Holdings DK.N as it seeks to add three new directors to Delek's board, according to a letter filed by CVR Chief Executive David Lamp with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Lamp specifically questioned the 5% general partnership interest Uzi Yemin held in Delek Logistics Partners DKL.N that was bought out in 2020 for $21.4 million by Delek U.S. Holdings.

"For reasons that are not readily apparent, Mr. Yemin was also given a highly lucrative ownership interest in Logistics, despite the obvious conflicts of interest that presented," Lamp wrote.

Lamp is seeking access to more detailed documentation to determine if Yemin breached his fiduciary duties, he wrote.

In January, CVR pressured Delek to divest its convenience store locations and shut down its Krotz Springs, Louisiana and El Dorado, Arkansas refineries and potentially convert them to terminals or for renewable diesel production.

Delek responded later that month, touting a refinery utilization rate above industry average throughout 2020 and a history of returning 10% of its market capitalization to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases in 2019.

CVR is Delek's largest shareholder, owning approximately 15% of outstanding shares of Delek US.

Delek Logistics Partners was formed by Delek US Holdings to own, operate, acquire and construct crude oil and refined products logistics and marketing assets, according to the company's website.

(Reporting by Laura Sanicola; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

((Laura.Sanicola@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.