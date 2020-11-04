CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Just Reported, And Analysts Assigned A US$14.00 Price Target

As you might know, CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) last week released its latest quarterly, and things did not turn out so great for shareholders. Unfortunately, CVR Energy delivered a serious earnings miss. Revenues of US$1.0b were 11% below expectations, and statutory losses ballooned 78% to US$0.96 per share. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NYSE:CVI Earnings and Revenue Growth November 5th 2020

After the latest results, the three analysts covering CVR Energy are now predicting revenues of US$5.41b in 2021. If met, this would reflect a huge 23% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 74% to US$0.37. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$5.43b and losses of US$0.55 per share in 2021. While the revenue estimates were largely unchanged, sentiment seems to have improved, with the analysts upgrading revenues and making a losses per share in particular.

The consensus price target fell 15% to US$14.00despite the forecast for smaller losses next year. It looks like the ongoing lack of profitability is starting to weigh on valuations. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values CVR Energy at US$17.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$11.00. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. It's clear from the latest estimates that CVR Energy's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 23% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 3.2%p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 11% next year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that CVR Energy is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for CVR Energy going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for CVR Energy (1 is significant!) that you need to be mindful of.

