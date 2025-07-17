CVR Energy, Inc. to Release Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Results and Host Teleconference on July 31

CVR Energy will announce Q2 2025 earnings on July 30, followed by a teleconference on July 31.

$CVI Insider Trading Activity

$CVI insiders have traded $CVI stock on the open market 27 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 27 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CVI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CARL C ICAHN has made 27 purchases buying 2,847,878 shares for an estimated $49,416,216 and 0 sales.

$CVI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 90 institutional investors add shares of $CVI stock to their portfolio, and 112 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CVI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CVI in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Scotiabank issued a "Sector Underperform" rating on 07/11/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Sell" rating on 03/27/2025

$CVI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CVI recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $CVI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $25.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Paul Cheng from Scotiabank set a target price of $25.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Nitin Kumar from Mizuho set a target price of $25.0 on 05/13/2025

on 05/13/2025 Neil Mehta from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $16.0 on 03/27/2025

SUGAR LAND, Texas, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CVI) plans to release its second quarter 2025 earnings results on Wednesday, July 30, after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The Company also will host a teleconference call on Thursday, July 31, at 1 p.m. Eastern to discuss these results.





This call, which will contain forward-looking information, will be webcast live and can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of CVR Energy’s website at



www.CVREnergy.com



. For investors or analysts who want to participate during the call, the dial-in number is (877) 407-8291. The webcast will be archived and available for 14 days at



https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/939p6amw



. A repeat of the call also can be accessed for 14 days by dialing (877) 660-6853, conference ID 13754877.





CVR Energy’s second quarter 2025 earnings news release will be distributed via GlobeNewswire and posted at



www.CVREnergy.com



.







About CVR Energy, Inc.







Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, CVR Energy is a diversified holding company primarily engaged in the renewables, petroleum refining and marketing businesses as well as in the nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing business through its interest in CVR Partners, LP. CVR Energy subsidiaries serve as the general partner and own 37 percent of the common units of CVR Partners, LP.





For further information, please contact:











Investor Relations:







Richard Roberts





CVR Energy, Inc.





(281) 207-3205







InvestorRelations@CVREnergy.com









Media Relations:







Brandee Stephens





CVR Energy, Inc.





(281) 207-3516







MediaRelations@CVREnergy.com





