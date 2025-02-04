CVR Energy, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Earnings on February 18, 2025

CVR Energy will announce Q4 2024 earnings on February 18, with a teleconference on February 19.

Quiver AI Summary

CVR Energy, Inc. will release its fourth quarter and full-year 2024 earnings results on February 18, 2025, after the New York Stock Exchange closes. A teleconference to discuss these results is scheduled for February 19 at 1 p.m. Eastern, which will be available through a live webcast on the CVR Energy website. Investors wishing to participate via phone can dial (877) 407-8291. The earnings release will be published via GlobeNewswire and also posted on the company's website. CVR Energy, based in Sugar Land, Texas, operates in the renewables, petroleum refining, and nitrogen fertilizer sectors through its subsidiary, CVR Partners, LP. For additional inquiries, contact information for investor and media relations is provided.

Potential Positives

CVR Energy, Inc. is scheduled to release earnings results for Q4 and full-year 2024, providing important financial updates to investors and analysts.

Theearnings callwill include forward-looking information, indicating the company's proactive approach to inform stakeholders about future prospects.

The teleconference and webcast provide easy access for investors and analysts to engage with the company's management, fostering transparency and communication.

Potential Negatives

The press release provides no forward guidance or financial outlook for 2024, which may raise concerns among investors regarding the company's future performance and strategic direction.

FAQ

When will CVR Energy release its 2024 earnings results?

CVR Energy will release its fourth quarter and full-year 2024 earnings results on February 18, 2025, after market close.

How can I access the CVR Energyearnings call

Theearnings callcan be accessed via a live webcast on CVR Energy’s Investor Relations website on February 19, 2025.

What is the dial-in number for the CVRearnings call

Investors can participate in the call by dialing (877) 407-8291 to join the February 19 teleconference.

Where will CVR Energy post its earnings news release?

The earnings news release will be distributed via GlobeNewswire and also posted on the CVR Energy website.

How long will theearnings callreplay be available?

The replay of theearnings callwill be available for 14 days after the event by calling (877) 660-6853.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CVI Insider Trading Activity

$CVI insiders have traded $CVI stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CVI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CARL C ICAHN purchased 878,212 shares for an estimated $16,027,369

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CVI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 108 institutional investors add shares of $CVI stock to their portfolio, and 119 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



SUGAR LAND, Texas, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CVI) plans to release its fourth quarter and full-year 2024 earnings results on Tuesday, Feb. 18, after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The Company also will host a teleconference call on Wednesday, Feb. 19, at 1 p.m. Eastern to discuss these results.





This call, which will contain forward-looking information, will be webcast live and can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of CVR Energy’s website at



www.CVREnergy.com



. For investors or analysts who want to participate during the call, the dial-in number is (877) 407-8291. The webcast will be archived and available for 14 days at



https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4a2maqba



. A repeat of the call also can be accessed for 14 days by dialing (877) 660-6853, conference ID 13751234.





CVR Energy’s fourth quarter and full-year 2024 earnings news release will be distributed via GlobeNewswire and posted at



www.CVREnergy.com



.







About CVR Energy, Inc.







Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, CVR Energy is a diversified holding company primarily engaged in the renewables, petroleum refining and marketing businesses as well as in the nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing business through its interest in CVR Partners, LP. CVR Energy subsidiaries serve as the general partner and own 37 percent of the common units of CVR Partners, LP.





For further information, please contact:











Investor Relations:







Richard Roberts





CVR Energy, Inc.





(281) 207-3205







InvestorRelations@CVREnergy.com









Media Relations:







Brandee Stephens





CVR Energy, Inc.





(281) 207-3516







MediaRelations@CVREnergy.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.