CVR Energy falls -19.4%

CVR Energy (CVI) is down -19.4%, or -$4.61 to $19.21.
Read More on CVI:
- CVR Energy suspends quarterly dividend for Q3
- Icahn Enterprises down 1.3% following CVR Energy dividend suspension
- CVR Energy Faces Losses Amid Operational Challenges
- CVR Energy falls 25% to $17.85 after Q3 results miss estimates
- CVR Energy reports Q3 EPS (50c), consensus (9c)
