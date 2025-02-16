CVR ENERGY Earnings Preview: Recent $CVI Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

CVR ENERGY ($CVI) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,899,283,386 and earnings of -$0.63 per share.

CVR ENERGY Insider Trading Activity

CVR ENERGY insiders have traded $CVI stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CVI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CARL C ICAHN purchased 878,212 shares for an estimated $16,027,369

CVR ENERGY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 106 institutional investors add shares of CVR ENERGY stock to their portfolio, and 139 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

