CVR Energy (CVI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

CVR Energy (CVI) closed the most recent trading day at $28.26, moving -0.91% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.09% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.51%.

Coming into today, shares of the diversified holding company had lost 6.58% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 12.14%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.17%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CVR Energy as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.95, up 4650% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.23 billion, down 5.98% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.98 per share and revenue of $9.53 billion. These totals would mark changes of -34.11% and -12.52%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CVR Energy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 15.22% higher. CVR Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note CVR Energy's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.17. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 6.49, which means CVR Energy is trading at a premium to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 33, which puts it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

