CVR Energy (CVI) Stock Moves -0.79%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw CVR Energy (CVI) ending at $35.14, denoting a -0.79% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.46% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.24%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.63%.

Heading into today, shares of the diversified holding company had gained 2.91% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 8.14% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 1.6% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of CVR Energy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.23, showcasing an 84.03% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.96 billion, indicating a 14.17% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.70 per share and revenue of $8.31 billion. These totals would mark changes of -52.13% and -10.16%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CVR Energy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 5.88% upward. Currently, CVR Energy is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, CVR Energy is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.12. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.33.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, positioning it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

