CVR Energy (CVI) Stock Moves -0.15%: What You Should Know

CVR Energy (CVI) closed at $33.93 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.15% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.8%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the diversified holding company had gained 4.04% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 1.49% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.08% in that time.

CVR Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.88, up 883.33% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.27 billion, up 20.69% from the prior-year quarter.

CVI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.63 per share and revenue of $10.14 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +705.38% and +40%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CVR Energy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.24% higher within the past month. CVR Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, CVR Energy currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.04. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 5.72, which means CVR Energy is trading at a premium to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 6, putting it in the top 3% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Be Your Portfolio’s Hedge Against Inflation

Everyone uses semiconductors. But only a small number of people know what they are and what they do. If you use a smartphone, computer, microwave, digital camera or refrigerator (and that’s just the tip of the iceberg), you have a need for semiconductors. That’s why their importance can’t be overstated and their disruption in the supply chain has such a global effect. But every cloud has a silver lining. Shockwaves to the international supply chain from the global pandemic have unearthed a tremendous opportunity for investors. And today, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most in a new FREE report. It's yours at no cost and with no obligation.>>Yes, I Want to Help Protect My Portfolio During the Recession



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



CVR Energy Inc. (CVI): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.