CVR Energy (CVI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, CVR Energy (CVI) closed at $27.75, marking a +1.46% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.69% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.43%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 8.94%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the diversified holding company had gained 10.15% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.41% in that time.

CVR Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, CVR Energy is projected to report earnings of $0.95 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 61.22%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.16 billion, down 31.22% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.70 per share and revenue of $9.15 billion. These totals would mark changes of -38.74% and -16.02%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CVR Energy should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 6.33% lower. CVR Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, CVR Energy currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.39. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.79.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 179, putting it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.