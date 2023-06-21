CVR Energy (CVI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, CVR Energy (CVI) closed at $27.41, marking a +1.82% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.53%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the diversified holding company had gained 10.06% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 1.09% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.86% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CVR Energy as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, CVR Energy is projected to report earnings of $0.95 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 61.22%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.16 billion, down 31.22% from the year-ago period.

CVI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.70 per share and revenue of $9.15 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -38.74% and -16.02%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CVR Energy should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.33% lower. CVR Energy is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Investors should also note CVR Energy's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.28. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.62.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, which puts it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CVI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

