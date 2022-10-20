CVR Energy (CVI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

CVR Energy (CVI) closed the most recent trading day at $38.62, moving +1.44% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.8%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the diversified holding company had gained 33.49% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.38% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.13% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CVR Energy as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 31, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.78, up 841.67% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.25 billion, up 19.55% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.58 per share and revenue of $10.11 billion. These totals would mark changes of +700% and +39.65%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CVR Energy should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.4% higher. CVR Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, CVR Energy is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.82. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 5.63, so we one might conclude that CVR Energy is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 2, which puts it in the top 1% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



