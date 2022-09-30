CVR Energy (CVI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

CVR Energy (CVI) closed at $28.98 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.69% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.51%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.71%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.02%.

Heading into today, shares of the diversified holding company had lost 7.19% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 13.2% and the S&P 500's loss of 9.52% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CVR Energy as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, CVR Energy is projected to report earnings of $1.90 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 891.67%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.27 billion, up 20.53% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.65 per share and revenue of $10.13 billion. These totals would mark changes of +707.53% and +39.95%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CVR Energy should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.71% higher. CVR Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, CVR Energy is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.09. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.98.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 11, which puts it in the top 5% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



