CVR Energy (CVI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, CVR Energy (CVI) closed at $28.74, marking a +0.91% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.13%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.07%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the diversified holding company had lost 15.04% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 1.89% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.59% in that time.

CVR Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.85, up 870.83% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.27 billion, up 20.55% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.35 per share and revenue of $10.1 billion. These totals would mark changes of +675.27% and +39.45%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CVR Energy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. CVR Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note CVR Energy's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.33. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.33.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 8, which puts it in the top 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



CVR Energy Inc. (CVI): Free Stock Analysis Report



