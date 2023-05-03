CVR Energy (CVI) Declares $0.50 Dividend

CVR Energy said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share ($2.00 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.50 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on May 22, 2023.

At the current share price of $26.21 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.63%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.72%, the lowest has been 3.97%, and the highest has been 22.80%. The standard deviation of yields is 4.22 (n=153).

The current dividend yield is 0.26 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.36. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.38%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 466 funds or institutions reporting positions in CVR Energy. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 4.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CVI is 0.15%, a decrease of 9.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 100,414K shares. The put/call ratio of CVI is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.72% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for CVR Energy is 34.00. The forecasts range from a low of 32.32 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 29.72% from its latest reported closing price of 26.21.

The projected annual revenue for CVR Energy is 8,474MM, a decrease of 21.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.30.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Icahn Carl C holds 71,199K shares representing 70.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

XOP - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF holds 2,035K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,759K shares, representing an increase of 13.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVI by 2.35% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,001K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 994K shares, representing an increase of 0.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVI by 5.24% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 915K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 893K shares, representing an increase of 2.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVI by 2.41% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 848K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 186K shares, representing an increase of 78.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVI by 360.56% over the last quarter.

CVR Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, CVR Energy is a diversified holding company primarily engaged in the petroleum refining and marketing business through its interest in CVR Refining and the nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing business through its interest in CVR Partners, LP. CVR Energy subsidiaries serve as the general partner and own 36 percent of the common units of CVR Partners.

