CVR Energy Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for CVI

In trading on Monday, shares of CVR Energy Inc (Symbol: CVI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $17.59, changing hands as low as $17.07 per share. CVR Energy Inc shares are currently trading down about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CVI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CVI's low point in its 52 week range is $11.22 per share, with $27.02 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.23.

