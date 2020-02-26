CVR Energy About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (CVI)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/28/20, CVR Energy Inc (Symbol: CVI) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.80, payable on 3/9/20. As a percentage of CVI's recent stock price of $31.69, this dividend works out to approximately 2.52%, so look for shares of CVR Energy Inc to trade 2.52% lower — all else being equal — when CVI shares open for trading on 2/28/20.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CVI is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 10.10% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CVI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CVI's low point in its 52 week range is $31.2203 per share, with $55.5228 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.77.

In Wednesday trading, CVR Energy Inc shares are currently off about 0.2% on the day.

