$CVNA stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CVNA stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $694,742,855 of trading volume.

$CVNA Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $CVNA:

$CVNA insiders have traded $CVNA stock on the open market 289 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 289 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CVNA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERNEST C. II GARCIA has made 0 purchases and 173 sales selling 2,615,814 shares for an estimated $478,394,015 .

. MARK W. JENKINS (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 66 sales selling 396,917 shares for an estimated $93,904,005 .

. DANIEL J. GILL (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 174,000 shares for an estimated $39,034,498 .

. PAUL W. BREAUX (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 125,000 shares for an estimated $28,542,926 .

. BENJAMIN E. HUSTON (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 53,043 shares for an estimated $9,654,962 .

. RYAN S. KEETON (Chief Brand Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 24,845 shares for an estimated $6,158,992 .

. IRA J. PLATT has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 25,000 shares for an estimated $6,107,460 .

. GREGORY B SULLIVAN sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $1,175,000

$CVNA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 331 institutional investors add shares of $CVNA stock to their portfolio, and 253 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CVNA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CVNA in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Stephens issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/19/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 02/19/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/19/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 01/07/2025

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 01/06/2025

JMP Securities issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/31/2024

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/23/2024

$CVNA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CVNA recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $CVNA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $245.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Seth Basham from Wedbush set a target price of $250.0 on 02/19/2025

on 02/19/2025 Jeff Lick from Stephens set a target price of $300.0 on 02/19/2025

on 02/19/2025 Chris Pierce from Needham set a target price of $330.0 on 12/09/2024

on 12/09/2024 Adam Jonas from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $260.0 on 11/05/2024

on 11/05/2024 Alexander Potter from Piper Sandler set a target price of $225.0 on 10/31/2024

on 10/31/2024 Craig Kennison from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $240.0 on 10/31/2024

on 10/31/2024 Michael Baker from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $240.0 on 10/31/2024

