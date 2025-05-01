$CVNA stock is up 5% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CVNA stock has now risen 5% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $529,646,321 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $CVNA:
$CVNA Insider Trading Activity
$CVNA insiders have traded $CVNA stock on the open market 159 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 159 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CVNA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARK W. JENKINS (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 77 sales selling 440,350 shares for an estimated $102,993,354.
- BENJAMIN E. HUSTON (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 45 sales selling 203,043 shares for an estimated $38,082,954.
- DANIEL J. GILL (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $24,979,459.
- PAUL W. BREAUX (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 70,000 shares for an estimated $18,027,926.
- THOMAS TAIRA (President, Special Projects) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 27,593 shares for an estimated $6,209,179.
- RYAN S. KEETON (Chief Brand Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 24,845 shares for an estimated $6,158,992.
- IRA J. PLATT has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 25,000 shares for an estimated $6,107,460.
- GREGORY B SULLIVAN sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $1,175,000
$CVNA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 338 institutional investors add shares of $CVNA stock to their portfolio, and 242 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 2,700,110 shares (-21.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $549,094,369
- THRIVE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 2,267,610 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $461,141,169
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,746,764 shares (+31.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $355,221,927
- SCGE MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 989,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $201,123,040
- NORGES BANK added 660,106 shares (+297.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $134,239,156
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 610,234 shares (+5.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $124,097,186
- VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP added 604,495 shares (+224.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $122,930,103
$CVNA Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CVNA in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/31/2025
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/31/2025
- Stephens issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/31/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 02/19/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/19/2025
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 01/07/2025
- BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 01/06/2025
$CVNA Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CVNA recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $CVNA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $280.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Seth Basham from Wedbush set a target price of $250.0 on 02/19/2025
- Jeff Lick from Stephens set a target price of $300.0 on 02/19/2025
- Chris Pierce from Needham set a target price of $330.0 on 12/09/2024
- Adam Jonas from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $260.0 on 11/05/2024
