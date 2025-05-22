$CVNA stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CVNA stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $335,766,846 of trading volume.

$CVNA Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $CVNA:

$CVNA insiders have traded $CVNA stock on the open market 184 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 184 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CVNA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

$CVNA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 350 institutional investors add shares of $CVNA stock to their portfolio, and 312 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CVNA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CVNA in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/15/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 05/06/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/06/2025

Stephens issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/31/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 02/19/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/19/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 01/07/2025

$CVNA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CVNA recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $CVNA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $295.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Adam Jonas from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $290.0 on 05/15/2025

on 05/15/2025 Seth Basham from Wedbush set a target price of $250.0 on 02/19/2025

on 02/19/2025 Jeff Lick from Stephens set a target price of $300.0 on 02/19/2025

on 02/19/2025 Chris Pierce from Needham set a target price of $330.0 on 12/09/2024

