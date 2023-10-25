CVLT Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of CommVault Systems Inc (Symbol: CVLT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $65.41, changing hands as low as $65.31 per share. CommVault Systems Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CVLT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CVLT's low point in its 52 week range is $53.20 per share, with $78.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $65.37.

