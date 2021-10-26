CVLT Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of CommVault Systems Inc (Symbol: CVLT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $72.12, changing hands as low as $61.41 per share. CommVault Systems Inc shares are currently trading down about 17.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CVLT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CVLT's low point in its 52 week range is $39.20 per share, with $84.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $61.94.

