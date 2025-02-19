$CVI stock is up 15% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CVI stock has now risen 15% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $21,568,340 of trading volume.

$CVI Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $CVI:

$CVI insiders have traded $CVI stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CVI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CARL C ICAHN purchased 878,212 shares for an estimated $16,027,369

$CVI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 108 institutional investors add shares of $CVI stock to their portfolio, and 138 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

