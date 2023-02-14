CVI Investments Now Owns 6.90% of Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR)

Fintel reports that CVI Investments has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.50MM shares of Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR). This represents 6.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 6.72MM shares and 9.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 18.19% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 110.91% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Esperion Therapeutics is $11.83. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 110.91% from its latest reported closing price of $5.61.

The projected annual revenue for Esperion Therapeutics is $168MM, an increase of 133.02%. The projected annual EPS is -$2.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 288 funds or institutions reporting positions in Esperion Therapeutics. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 10.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ESPR is 0.14%, a decrease of 1.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 20.39% to 69,397K shares. The put/call ratio of ESPR is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 7,463K shares representing 10.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,546K shares, representing a decrease of 1.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESPR by 14.51% over the last quarter.

Meditor Group holds 4,469K shares representing 5.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bellevue Group holds 4,225K shares representing 5.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,235K shares, representing a decrease of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESPR by 31.98% over the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 4,000K shares representing 5.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,637K shares, representing a decrease of 40.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESPR by 39.51% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 2,788K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,063K shares, representing an increase of 61.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESPR by 161.58% over the last quarter.

Esperion Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Through scientific and clinical excellence, and a deep understanding of cholesterol biology, the experienced Lipid Management Team at Esperion is committed to developing new LDL-C lowering medicines that will make a substantial impact on reducing global cardiovascular disease, the leading cause of death around the world.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.