CVI Investments Now Owns 4.90% of Aurora Cannabis (ACB)

Fintel reports that CVI Investments has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 15.78MM shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB). This represents 4.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated June 1, 2022 they reported 16.50MM shares and 5.70% of the company, a decrease in shares of 4.37% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 59.09% Upside

As of February 14, 2023, the average one-year price target for Aurora Cannabis is $1.46. The forecasts range from a low of $0.94 to a high of $3.15. The average price target represents an increase of 59.09% from its latest reported closing price of $0.91.

The projected annual revenue for Aurora Cannabis is $198MM. The projected annual EPS is -$0.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 290 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aurora Cannabis. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 2.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACB is 0.06%, a decrease of 33.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.63% to 57,227K shares. The put/call ratio of ACB is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Etf Managers Group holds 10,602K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,527K shares, representing an increase of 0.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACB by 0.57% over the last quarter.

MJ - ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF holds 10,423K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,527K shares, representing a decrease of 1.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACB by 8.87% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 5,928K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,251K shares, representing an increase of 28.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACB by 2.01% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw & holds 3,662K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,665K shares, representing an increase of 27.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACB by 29.42% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 3,128K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,275K shares, representing a decrease of 4.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACB by 15.90% over the last quarter.

Aurora Cannabis Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Aurora is a global leader in the cannabis industry serving both the medical and consumer markets. Headquartered in Canada, Aurora is a pioneer in global cannabis dedicated to helping people improve their lives. The Company's brand portfolio includes Aurora, Aurora Drift, San Rafael '71, Daily Special, AltaVie, MedReleaf, CanniMed, Whistler, and Reliva. Providing customers with innovative, high-quality cannabis and hemp products, Aurora's brands continue to break through as industry leaders in the medical, performance, wellness and recreational markets wherever they are launched.

