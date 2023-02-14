CVI Investments Now Owns 4.90% of Amyris (AMRS)

Fintel reports that CVI Investments has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 18.16MM shares of Amyris Inc (AMRS). This represents 4.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 4, 2023 they reported 20.00MM shares and 5.50% of the company, a decrease in shares of 9.18% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 353.19% Upside

As of February 14, 2023, the average one-year price target for Amyris is $7.16. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 353.19% from its latest reported closing price of $1.58.

The projected annual revenue for Amyris is $539MM, an increase of 108.36%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 341 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amyris. This is a decrease of 24 owner(s) or 6.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMRS is 0.11%, an increase of 8.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.42% to 123,646K shares. The put/call ratio of AMRS is 0.98, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Vivo Capital holds 7,751K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

State Of Michigan Retirement System holds 7,645K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,195K shares, representing an increase of 5.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMRS by 47.19% over the last quarter.

Edmond De Rothschild Holding holds 6,221K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,294K shares, representing a decrease of 17.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMRS by 81.25% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,993K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,118K shares, representing a decrease of 2.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMRS by 61.18% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,292K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,284K shares, representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMRS by 64.86% over the last quarter.

Amyris Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Amyris is a science and technology leader in the research, development and production of sustainable ingredients for the Clean Health & Beauty and Flavors & Fragrances markets. Amyris uses an impressive array of exclusive technologies, including state-of-the-art machine learning, robotics and artificial intelligence. Its ingredients are included in over 3,000 products from the world's top brands, reaching more than 200 million consumers. Amyris is proud to own three consumer brands - all built around its No Compromise® promise of clean ingredients: Biossance®clean beauty skincare, Pipette®clean baby skincare and Purecane™, a zero-calorie sweetener naturally derived from sugarcane.

