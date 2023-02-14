CVI Investments Now Owns 4.60% of SIYATA MOBILE (SIM)

Fintel reports that CVI Investments has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.15MM shares of SIYATA MOBILE INC (SIM). This represents 4.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 18, 2022 they reported 1.43MM shares and 9.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 50.49% and a decrease in total ownership of 5.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 243.67% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for SIYATA MOBILE is $22.34. The forecasts range from a low of $21.07 to a high of $24.09. The average price target represents an increase of 243.67% from its latest reported closing price of $6.50.

The projected annual revenue for SIYATA MOBILE is $32,695MM. The projected annual EPS is $7.79.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in SIYATA MOBILE. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SIM is 0.00%, an increase of 302.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 22.07% to 959K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Concord Wealth Partners holds 698K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company.

UBS Group holds 133K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Virtu Financial holds 57K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares, representing an increase of 41.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIM by 49.07% over the last quarter.

Y.D. More Investments holds 20K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 19K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

