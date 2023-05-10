CVI Ex-Dividend Reminder - 5/12/23

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/12/23, CVR Energy Inc (Symbol: CVI) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.50, payable on 5/22/23. As a percentage of CVI's recent stock price of $25.14, this dividend works out to approximately 1.99%, so look for shares of CVR Energy Inc to trade 1.99% lower — all else being equal — when CVI shares open for trading on 5/12/23.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CVI is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 7.96% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CVI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CVI's low point in its 52 week range is $23.22 per share, with $43.61 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.16.

In Wednesday trading, CVR Energy Inc shares are currently down about 0.6% on the day.

