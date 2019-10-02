CVI Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of CVR Energy Inc (Symbol: CVI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $43.20, changing hands as low as $42.01 per share. CVR Energy Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CVI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CVI's low point in its 52 week range is $30.46 per share, with $55.5228 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.04.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.