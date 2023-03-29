CVI Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of CVR Energy Inc (Symbol: CVI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $33.26, changing hands as high as $33.29 per share. CVR Energy Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CVI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CVI's low point in its 52 week range is $23.50 per share, with $43.61 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.22.

