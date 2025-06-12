$CVGW stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CVGW stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $17,268,640 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $CVGW:
$CVGW Insider Trading Activity
$CVGW insiders have traded $CVGW stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CVGW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- LECIL E COLE (Chief Executive Officer) has made 3 purchases buying 100,000 shares for an estimated $2,440,445 and 0 sales.
- MICHAEL A BROWNE (Executive Vice President) has made 2 purchases buying 11,000 shares for an estimated $257,740 and 0 sales.
- JAMES E SNYDER (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 3,213 shares for an estimated $74,959
$CVGW Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 81 institutional investors add shares of $CVGW stock to their portfolio, and 87 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- KENNEDY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 157,156 shares (-65.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,770,172
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 131,674 shares (+91.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,158,859
- PENN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC removed 125,614 shares (-74.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,013,479
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 118,945 shares (-80.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,853,490
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 116,602 shares (-77.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,797,281
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 112,661 shares (-69.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,702,737
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 111,449 shares (+123.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,673,661
