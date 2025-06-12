$CVGW stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CVGW stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $17,268,640 of trading volume.

$CVGW Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $CVGW:

$CVGW insiders have traded $CVGW stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CVGW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LECIL E COLE (Chief Executive Officer) has made 3 purchases buying 100,000 shares for an estimated $2,440,445 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MICHAEL A BROWNE (Executive Vice President) has made 2 purchases buying 11,000 shares for an estimated $257,740 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JAMES E SNYDER (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 3,213 shares for an estimated $74,959

$CVGW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 81 institutional investors add shares of $CVGW stock to their portfolio, and 87 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

