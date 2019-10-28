CVGW Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (Symbol: CVGW) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $89.64, changing hands as low as $88.86 per share. Calavo Growers, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CVGW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CVGW's low point in its 52 week range is $67.52 per share, with $101.31 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $89.32.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.