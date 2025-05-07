$CVGI stock is up 24% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CVGI stock has now risen 24% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,189,956 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $CVGI:
$CVGI Insider Trading Activity
$CVGI insiders have traded $CVGI stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CVGI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- J MICHAEL NAUMAN has made 4 purchases buying 25,100 shares for an estimated $60,552 and 0 sales.
- ROBERT C GRIFFIN has made 2 purchases buying 15,000 shares for an estimated $39,650 and 0 sales.
- WAYNE M RANCOURT purchased 15,000 shares for an estimated $38,700
$CVGI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 54 institutional investors add shares of $CVGI stock to their portfolio, and 47 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FORAGER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,500,672 shares (-43.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,721,666
- PEAPOD LANE CAPITAL LLC added 565,090 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $649,853
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP removed 327,377 shares (-14.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $376,483
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 254,364 shares (+14.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $630,822
- BRANDYWINE GLOBAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 250,157 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $620,389
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 120,996 shares (+36.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $300,070
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 119,714 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $296,890
