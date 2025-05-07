$CVGI stock is up 24% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CVGI stock has now risen 24% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,189,956 of trading volume.

$CVGI Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $CVGI:

$CVGI insiders have traded $CVGI stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CVGI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

J MICHAEL NAUMAN has made 4 purchases buying 25,100 shares for an estimated $60,552 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ROBERT C GRIFFIN has made 2 purchases buying 15,000 shares for an estimated $39,650 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. WAYNE M RANCOURT purchased 15,000 shares for an estimated $38,700

$CVGI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 54 institutional investors add shares of $CVGI stock to their portfolio, and 47 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

