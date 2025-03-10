CVG Reports Q4 2024 Financial Results and Outlines 2025 Outlook Following Strategic Portfolio Changes

CVG reports Q4 2024 results, affected by declining demand. Strategic portfolio actions aim to enhance future operational efficiency.

Accelerating operational momentum through strategic portfolio actions













Provides outlook and guidance for full year 2025









NEW ALBANY, Ohio, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVG (NASDAQ: CVGI), a diversified industrial products and services company, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.





As a result of completing our strategic portfolio actions, the following are reported as discontinued operations: (1) the Industrial Automation segment, and (2) the financial information from the Cab Structures facility that was previously reported in Vehicle Solutions and Aftermarket and Accessories. CVG has three reportable segments for 2024: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems and Aftermarket & Accessories. The results and comparisons presented below reflect continuing operations unless otherwise noted.







Fourth Quarter





2024





Highlights





(Compared with prior-year period, where comparisons are noted)









Revenue of $163.3 million, down 15.7% due primarily to a global softening in Construction and Agriculture customer demand and drop-in Class 8 Heavy Truck builds.



Revenue of $163.3 million, down 15.7% due primarily to a global softening in Construction and Agriculture customer demand and drop-in Class 8 Heavy Truck builds.



Operating loss of $5.3 million, and adjusted operating loss of $4.3 million, down compared to operating income of $4.1 million and adjusted operating income of $5.4 million. The decrease in operating income was driven primarily by lower sales volumes and operational inefficiencies.



Operating loss of $5.3 million, and adjusted operating loss of $4.3 million, down compared to operating income of $4.1 million and adjusted operating income of $5.4 million. The decrease in operating income was driven primarily by lower sales volumes and operational inefficiencies.



Net loss from continuing operations of $35.0 million, or $(1.04) per diluted share, compared to net income of $22.6 million, or $0.67 per diluted share. Net loss included a non-cash tax valuation allowance of $28.8 million. Adjusted net loss from continuing operations of $5.1 million, or $(0.15) per diluted share, compared to adjusted net income of $2.1 million, or $0.06 per diluted share.



Net loss from continuing operations of $35.0 million, or $(1.04) per diluted share, compared to net income of $22.6 million, or $0.67 per diluted share. Net loss included a non-cash tax valuation allowance of $28.8 million. Adjusted net loss from continuing operations of $5.1 million, or $(0.15) per diluted share, compared to adjusted net income of $2.1 million, or $0.06 per diluted share.



Adjusted EBITDA of $0.9 million, down 89.2%, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 0.6%, down from 4.3%.



Adjusted EBITDA of $0.9 million, down 89.2%, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 0.6%, down from 4.3%.



The sale of CVG’s Industrial Automation business closed on October 30, 2024, allowing CVG to focus on its core segments.













Full Year





2024





Highlights





(Compared with prior-year period, where comparisons are noted)









Revenue of $723.4 million, down 13.4%, driven by a global softening in customer demand and the wind-down of certain programs in our Vehicle Solutions segment.



Revenue of $723.4 million, down 13.4%, driven by a global softening in customer demand and the wind-down of certain programs in our Vehicle Solutions segment.



New business wins in excess of $97 million when fully ramped; these wins were concentrated in our Electrical Systems segment, predominantly outside of Construction and Agriculture end markets.



New business wins in excess of $97 million when fully ramped; these wins were concentrated in our Electrical Systems segment, predominantly outside of Construction and Agriculture end markets.



Operating loss of $0.8 million, down $40.6 million, and adjusted operating income of $6.5 million, down $35.2 million. The decrease in operating income was due to lower sales volumes and operational inefficiencies.



Operating loss of $0.8 million, down $40.6 million, and adjusted operating income of $6.5 million, down $35.2 million. The decrease in operating income was due to lower sales volumes and operational inefficiencies.



Continued shifting production capacity to new, lower-cost facilities in Morocco and Mexico, in an effort to improve operating leverage.







James Ray, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “2024 was a year of meaningful change for CVG. Over the course of the year, we undertook immediate and decisive actions, including the divestitures of non-strategic assets and businesses, and improvement initiatives that we believe position us for future accretive growth. Even in the face of continued external market headwinds, we believe the improvement initiatives executed in 2024 will unlock significant operational efficiencies that we have already started to benefit from in 2025. Additionally, we were pleased to open our new Morocco facility and we continue to ramp up our facility in Aldama, Mexico.”





Mr. Ray continued, “Moving forward, our team is focused on accelerating the operational momentum we’ve built, driving margin accretive growth through a product-focused, operationally efficient enterprise strategy. With a stronger foundation, and as our key end markets stabilize, we expect that we will continue to strengthen the company’s position in the market and deliver value for our stakeholders.”





Andy Cheung, Chief Financial Officer, added, “CVG delivered results consistent with our adjusted full-year guidance ranges, which reflect the Company’s past portfolio and restructuring actions. We anticipate that the benefits from these strategic efforts will become more apparent in 2025 despite notable end market softening and the slower than expected ramp of new business wins. We believe that these organizational improvements, combined with working capital and inventory reductions driving increased cash generation this year, will greatly improve our ability to continue paying down debt. We have implemented a more focused business strategy and continue to streamline our enterprise cost structure. We expect to see EBITDA growth and margin expansion in 2025 which are reflected in our full year 2025 guidance ranges.”









Financial Results from Continuing Operations











(amounts in millions except per share data and percentages)

















Fourth Quarter





































2024





















2023





















Change















Revenues





$





163.3













$





193.7

















(15.7





)%









Gross profit





$





13.1













$





24.4

















(46.3





)%









Gross margin









8.0





%













12.6





%

























Adjusted gross profit



1







$





13.6













$





24.8

















(45.2





)%









Adjusted gross margin



1











8.3





%













12.8





%

























Operating income (loss)





$





(5.3





)









$





4.1

















NM



2















Operating margin









(3.2





)%













2.1





%

























Adjusted operating income (loss)



1







$





(4.3





)









$





5.4

















NM



2















Adjusted operating margin



1











(2.6





)%













2.8





%

























Net income (loss) from continuing operations





$





(35.0





)









$





22.6

















NM



2















Adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations



1







$





(5.1





)









$





2.1

















NM



2















Earnings (loss) per share, diluted





$





(1.04





)









$





0.67

















NM



2















Adjusted earnings (loss) per share, diluted



1







$





(0.15





)









$





0.06

















NM



2















Adjusted EBITDA



1







$





0.9













$





8.3

















(89.2





)%









Adjusted EBITDA margin



1











0.6





%













4.3





%



























1



See Appendix A for GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliation



























2



Not meaningful







































Consolidated Results





from Continuing Operations









Fourth Quarter 2024 Results









Fourth quarter 2024 revenues were $163.3 million compared to $193.7 million in the prior year period, a decline of 15.7%. The decrease in revenues is due primarily to lower sales as a result of a softening in customer demand in our Vehicle Solutions and Electrical Systems segments.



Fourth quarter 2024 revenues were $163.3 million compared to $193.7 million in the prior year period, a decline of 15.7%. The decrease in revenues is due primarily to lower sales as a result of a softening in customer demand in our Vehicle Solutions and Electrical Systems segments.



Operating loss for the fourth quarter 2024 was $5.3 million compared to operating income of $4.1 million in the prior year period. Excluding special costs, the fourth quarter of 2024 adjusted operating loss was $4.3 million, down from adjusted operating income of $5.4 million in 2023. The decline in adjusted operating income was driven primarily by the impact of lower sales volumes, unfavorable mix, and operational inefficiencies.



Operating loss for the fourth quarter 2024 was $5.3 million compared to operating income of $4.1 million in the prior year period. Excluding special costs, the fourth quarter of 2024 adjusted operating loss was $4.3 million, down from adjusted operating income of $5.4 million in 2023. The decline in adjusted operating income was driven primarily by the impact of lower sales volumes, unfavorable mix, and operational inefficiencies.



Interest expense was $2.2 million and $2.3 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.



Interest expense was $2.2 million and $2.3 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.



Net loss from continuing operations was $35.0 million, or $(1.04) per diluted share, for the fourth quarter 2024 compared to net income of $22.6 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, in the prior year period.







At December 31, 2024, the Company had $50.5 million outstanding borrowings on its revolving credit facility, $26.6 million of cash and $84.4 million availability from revolving credit facilities, resulting in total liquidity of $111.0 million.







Fourth Quarter 2024 Segment Results





(Compared with prior-year period, where comparisons are noted)













Vehicle Solutions Segment













Revenues were $91.4 million compared to $107.1 million for the prior year period, a decrease of 14.7% primarily due to lower sales volume as a result of decreased customer demand and the wind-down of certain programs.



Revenues were $91.4 million compared to $107.1 million for the prior year period, a decrease of 14.7% primarily due to lower sales volume as a result of decreased customer demand and the wind-down of certain programs.



Operating income for the fourth quarter 2024 was $1.7 million compared to $3.6 million in the prior year period, a decrease of 52.5%, primarily due to lower customer demand, operational remediation investments, and increased freight costs. The fourth quarter of 2024 adjusted operating income was $2.8 million compared to $4.0 million in the prior year period, a decrease of 30.5%.













Electrical Systems Segment













Revenues were $40.3 million compared to $56.2 million in the prior year period, a decrease of 28.3%, primarily resulting from a global softening in the Construction & Agriculture end-markets.



Revenues were $40.3 million compared to $56.2 million in the prior year period, a decrease of 28.3%, primarily resulting from a global softening in the Construction & Agriculture end-markets.



Operating loss was $1.7 million compared to operating income of $6.7 million, a decrease of 125.2% primarily attributable to lower sales volumes and unfavorable foreign exchange.













Aftermarket and Accessories Segment













Revenues were $31.6 million compared to $30.4 million in the prior year period, an increase of 4.0%, primarily resulting from slightly higher customer demand driving increased volumes.



Revenues were $31.6 million compared to $30.4 million in the prior year period, an increase of 4.0%, primarily resulting from slightly higher customer demand driving increased volumes.



Operating income was $3.2 million compared to $3.3 million in the prior year period, a decrease of 4.6%. The decrease in operating income was increased manufacturing costs. The fourth quarter of 2024 adjusted operating income was $3.1 million compared to $3.3 million in the prior year period.











Outlook









CVG is providing the following outlook for the full year 2025:











Metric









2025 Outlook ($ millions)











Net Sales





$670 - $710









Adjusted EBITDA





$25 - $30

















This outlook reflects, among others, current industry forecasts for North American Class 8 truck builds. According to ACT Research, 2025 North American Class 8 truck production levels are expected to be at 316,000 units. The 2024 actual Class 8 truck builds according to the ACT Research was 332,382 units.





Construction and Agriculture end markets are projected to decline approximately 5-10% in 2025. However, we expect contribution from new business wins outside of Construction and Agriculture end markets in Electrical Systems to soften this decline.





Effective January 1, 2025, the Company announced a new organizational structure designed to enhance alignment with its customers and end markets. Under this new structure, CVG will reorganize its vertical business units into the following three operating divisions and reporting segments: Global Electrical Systems, Global Seating, Trim Systems and Components. As part of this realignment, the Company’s Aftermarket & Accessories business unit will be absorbed in these three segments. Its seating and electrical portfolio will transition to Global Seating and Global Electrical Systems, respectively. Its wiper systems will become part of the newly formed Trim Systems and Components business unit in addition to the trim and components businesses from the prior Vehicle Solutions segment. CVG expects this structure to enhance clarity and focus, with each business unit positioned to deliver on its specific strategic and operational objectives.







GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation







A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures referenced in this release is included as Appendix A to this release.







Conference Call







A conference call to discuss this press release is scheduled for Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET. Management intends to reference the Q4 2024 Earnings Call Presentation posted on our website during the conference call. To participate, dial (800) 549-8228 using conference code 45919. International participants dial (289) 819-1520 using conference code 45919.





This call is being webcast and can be accessed through the “Investors” section of CVG’s website at www.cvgrp.com, where it will be archived for one year.





A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available for a period of two weeks following the call. To access the replay, dial (888) 660-6264 using access code 45919 and international callers can dial (289) 819-1325 using access code 45919.







Company Contact







Andy Cheung





Chief Financial Officer





CVG







IR@cvgrp.com









Investor Relations Contact







Ross Collins or Stephen Poe





Alpha IR Group





CVGI@alpha-ir.com







About CVG







Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. and its subsidiaries, is a global provider of systems, assemblies and components to the global commercial vehicle market and the electric vehicle markets. We deliver real solutions to complex design, engineering and manufacturing problems while creating positive change for our customers, industries, and communities we serve. Information about the Company and its products is available on the internet at





www.cvgrp.com





.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. For this purpose, any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact, including without limitation, certain statements herein regarding industry outlook, the Company’s expectations for future periods with respect to its plans to improve financial results, the future of the Company’s end markets changes in the Class 8 and Class 5-7 North America truck build rates, performance of the global construction and agricultural equipment business, the Company’s prospects in the wire harness and electric vehicle markets, the Company’s initiatives to address customer needs, organic growth, the Company’s strategic plans and plans to focus on certain segments, competition faced by the Company, volatility in and disruption to the global economic environment, including global supply chain constraints, inflation and labor shortages, tariffs and counter-measures, financial covenant compliance, anticipated effects of acquisitions or divestitures, production of new products, plans for capital expenditures and our results of operations or financial position and liquidity, may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the foregoing, the words “believe”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “expect”, “intend”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “would”, “project”, “continue”, “likely”, and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The important factors discussed in “Item 1A - Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by forward-looking statements made herein and presented elsewhere by management from time to time. Such forward-looking statements represent management’s current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Investors are warned that actual results may differ from management’s expectations. Additionally, various economic and competitive factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, factors which are outside our control.





Any forward-looking statement that we make in this press release speaks only as of the date of such statement, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or to publicly announce the results of any revision to any of those statements to reflect future events or developments. Comparisons of results for current and any prior periods are not intended to express any future trends or indications of future performance, unless specifically expressed as such, and should only be viewed as historical data.



















COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS









Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31,





2024





and





2023









(Unaudited)









(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

























Three Months Ended













Twelve Months Ended





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023















Revenues





$





163,292













$





193,721













$





723,355













$





835,469













Cost of revenues









150,217

















169,344

















650,236

















714,378













Gross profit









13,075

















24,377

















73,119

















121,091













Selling, general and administrative expenses









18,346

















20,309

















73,877

















81,218













Operating income (loss)









(5,271





)













4,068

















(758





)













39,873













Other (income) expense









(1,585





)













707

















(2,200





)













1,195













Interest expense









2,200

















2,338

















9,174

















10,248













Loss on extinguishment of debt









509

















—

















509

















—













Income (loss) before provision for income taxes









(6,395





)













1,023

















(8,241





)













28,430













Provision (benefit) for income taxes









28,603

















(21,548





)













27,493

















(15,203





)









Net income (loss) from continuing operations





$





(34,998





)









$





22,571













$





(35,734





)









$





43,633













Net income (loss) from discontinued operations









(3,721





)













711

















7,867

















5,778













Net income (loss)









(38,719





)













23,282

















(27,867





)













49,411













Earnings (loss) per common share





































Income (loss) from continuing operations





$





(1.04





)









$





0.68













$





(1.07





)









$





1.32













Income (loss) from discontinued operations





$





(0.11





)









$





0.02













$





0.24













$





0.18













Diluted earning (loss) per share





































Income (loss) from continuing operations





$





(1.04





)









$





0.67













$





(1.07





)









$





1.30













Income (loss) from discontinued operations





$





(0.11





)









$





0.03













$





0.24













$





0.17













Weighted average shares outstanding





































Basic









33,497

















33,132

















33,418

















33,040













Diluted









33,497

















33,443

















33,418

















33,581



































COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









December 31, 2024





and





2023









(Unaudited)









(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)



















ASSETS











2024





















2023















Current Assets:





















Cash





$





26,630













$





37,848













Accounts receivable, net









118,683

















129,346













Inventories









128,224

















117,267













Current assets held for sale









—

















15,603













Other current assets









29,763

















27,678













Total current assets









303,300

















327,742













Property, plant and equipment, net









68,861

















68,923













Operating lease right-of-use asset, net









29,931

















31,165













Intangible assets, net









3,918

















6,594













Deferred income taxes, net









11,084

















33,568













Noncurrent assets held for sale









—

















9,173













Other assets









7,479

















6,049













TOTAL ASSETS





$





424,573













$





483,214













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY





















Current Liabilities:





















Accounts payable





$





77,002













$





75,246













Current operating lease liabilities









8,033

















7,502













Accrued liabilities and other









32,325

















44,836













Current portion of long-term debt and short-term debt









8,438

















15,313













Current liabilities held-for-sale









—

















2,292













Total current liabilities









125,798

















145,189













Long-term debt









127,062

















126,201













Noncurrent liabilities held-for-sale









—

















31













Long-term operating lease liabilities









22,795

















24,417













Pension and other post-retirement liabilities









8,143

















9,196













Other long-term liabilities









5,183

















5,248













Total liabilities









288,981

















310,282













Stockholders’ equity:





















Preferred stock









—

















—













Common stock









337

















333













Treasury stock, at cost









(16,468





)













(16,150





)









Additional paid-in capital









269,117

















265,217













Retained deficit









(74,051





)













(46,184





)









Accumulated other comprehensive loss









(43,343





)













(30,284





)









Total stockholders’ equity









135,592

















172,932













TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





$





424,573













$





483,214



































COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









BUSINESS SEGMENT FINANCIAL





INFORMATION









Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31,





2024





and





2023









(Unaudited)









(Amounts in thousands)

























Three Months Ended

















Vehicle Solutions













Electrical Systems













Aftermarket and Accessories













Corporate / Other













Total





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023















Revenues





$





91,379













$





107,140













$





40,299













$





56,188













$





31,614













$





30,393













$





—













$





—













$





163,292













$





193,721













Gross profit









7,051

















10,100

















767

















8,873

















5,257

















5,442

















—

















(38





)













13,075

















24,377













Selling, general & administrative expenses









5,341

















6,501

















2,452

















2,176

















2,096

















2,127

















8,457

















9,505

















18,346

















20,309













Operating income (loss)





$





1,710













$





3,599













$





(1,685





)









$





6,697













$





3,161













$





3,315













$





(8,457





)









$





(9,543





)









$





(5,271





)









$





4,068































Twelve Months Ended

















Vehicle Solutions













Electrical Systems













Aftermarket and Accessories













Corporate / Other













Total





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023















Revenues





$





404,164













$





469,962













$





189,626













$





228,424













$





129,565













$





137,083













$





—













$





—













$





723,355













$





835,469













Gross profit









39,228

















59,363

















10,701

















35,397

















23,348

















26,514

















(158





)













(183





)













73,119

















121,091













Selling, general & administrative expenses









21,326

















26,109

















10,252

















9,107

















8,322

















8,144

















33,977

















37,858

















73,877

















81,218













Operating income (loss)





$





17,902













$





33,254













$





449













$





26,290













$





15,026













$





18,370













$





(34,135





)









$





(38,041





)









$





(758





)









$





39,873



































COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES







Appendix A: Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial





Measures









Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31,





2024





and





2023









(Unaudited)









(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages)



























Three Months Ended













Twelve Months Ended

















December 31,





2024













December 31,





2023













December 31,





2024













December 31,





2023











Gross profit





$





13,075













$





24,377













$





73,119













$





121,091













Restructuring









568

















385

















9,186

















759













Adjusted gross profit





$





13,643













$





24,762













$





82,305













$





121,850













% of revenues









8.4





%













12.8





%













11.4





%













14.6





%



























Three Months Ended













Twelve Months Ended

















December 31,





2024













December 31,





2023













December 31,





2024













December 31,





2023











Operating income (loss)





$





(5,271





)









$





4,068













$





(758





)









$





39,873













Restructuring









1,015

















1,367

















10,784

















1,800













Gain on sale of fixed assets









—

















—

















(3,544





)













—













Total operating income adjustments









1,015

















1,367

















7,240

















1,800













Adjusted operating income (loss)





$





(4,256





)









$





5,435













$





6,482













$





41,673













% of revenues









(2.6





)%













2.8





%













0.9





%













5.0





%



























Three Months Ended













Twelve Months Ended

















December 31,





2024













December 31,





2023













December 31,





2024













December 31,





2023











Net income (loss) from continuing operations









(34,998





)













22,571

















(35,734





)













43,633













Pre-tax adjusting items:





































Operating income (loss) adjustments









1,015

















1,367

















7,240

















1,800













Loss on early extinguishment of debt









509

















—

















509

















—













Tax Valuation Allowance









28,769

















(21,521





)













28,769

















(21,521





)









Adjusted (benefit) provision for income taxes



1











(381





)













(342





)













(1,937





)













(450





)









Adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations





$





(5,086





)









$





2,075













$





(1,153





)









$





23,462

















































Diluted EPS





$





(1.04





)









$





0.67













$





(1.07





)









$





1.30













Adjustments to diluted EPS





$





0.89













$





(0.61





)









$





1.04













$





(0.60





)









Adjusted diluted EPS





$





(0.15





)









$





0.06













$





(0.03





)









$





0.70



















































































Reported Tax (Benefit) Provision adjusted for tax effect at 25% of pre-tax adjusting items.

























Three Months Ended













Twelve Months Ended

















December 31,





2024













December 31





2023













December 31,





2024













December 31,





2023











Net income (loss) from continuing operations





$





(34,998





)









$





22,571













$





(35,734





)









$





43,633













Interest expense









2,200

















2,338

















9,174

















10,248













Provision (benefit) for income taxes









28,603

















(21,548





)













27,493

















(15,203





)









Depreciation expense









3,480

















3,345

















13,919

















13,084













Amortization expense









140

















267

















603

















1,070













EBITDA





$





(575





)









$





6,973













$





15,455













$





52,832













% of revenues









(0.4





)%













3.6





%













2.1





%













6.3





%













































EBITDA adjustments





































Restructuring









1,015

















1,367

















10,784

















1,800













Gain on sale of fixed assets









—

















—

















(3,544





)













—













Loss on early extinguishment of debt









509

















—

















509

















—













Adjusted EBITDA





$





949













$





8,340













$





23,204













$





54,632













% of revenues









0.6





%













4.3





%













3.2





%













6.5





%















































COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









Appendix B: Segment Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures









Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31,





2024





and





2023









(Unaudited)









(Amounts in thousands, except percentages)

























Three Months Ended December 31, 2024

















Vehicle Solutions













Electric Systems













Aftermarket and Accessories













Corporate













Total











Operating income (loss)





$





1,710













$





(1,685





)









$





3,161













$





(8,457





)









$





(5,271





)









Restructuring









1,060

















—

















(45





)













—

















1,015













Adjusted operating income (loss)





$





2,770













$





(1,685





)









$





3,116













$





(8,457





)









$





(4,256





)









% of revenues









3.0





%













(4.2





)%













9.9





%





















(2.6





)%



























Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024

















Vehicle Solutions













Electric Systems













Aftermarket and Accessories













Corporate













Total











Operating income (loss)





$





17,902













$





449













$





15,026













$





(34,135





)









$





(758





)









Restructuring









5,936

















3,744

















940

















164

















10,784













Gain on sale of fixed assets









(3,544





)













—

















—

















—

















(3,544





)









Adjusted operating income (loss)





$





20,294













$





4,193













$





15,966













$





(33,971





)









$





6,482













% of revenues









5.0





%













2.2





%













12.3





%





















0.9





%



























Three Months Ended December 31, 2023

















Vehicle Solutions













Electric Systems













Aftermarket and Accessories













Corporate













Total











Operating income (loss)





$





3,599













$





6,697













$





3,315













$





(9,543





)









$





4,068













Restructuring









385

















—

















—

















982

















1,367













Adjusted operating income (loss)





$





3,984













$





6,697













$





3,315













$





(8,561





)









$





5,435













% of revenues









3.7





%













11.9





%













10.9





%





















2.8





%



























Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023

















Vehicle Solutions













Electric Systems













Aftermarket and Accessories













Corporate













Total











Operating income (loss)





$





33,254













$





26,290













$





18,370













$





(38,041





)









$





39,873













Restructuring









809

















8

















—

















983

















1,800













Adjusted operating income (loss)





$





34,063













$





26,298













$





18,370













$





(37,058





)









$





41,673













% of revenues









7.2





%













11.5





%













13.4





%





















5.0





%

















The following tables present reconciliations of the captions within CVG's Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows to Free cash flow, attributable to continuing operations, discontinued operations, and total CVG for the three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023.















Three Months Ended













Twelve Months Ended

















December 31,





2024













December 31,





2023













December 31,





2024













December 31,





2023













CONTINUING OPERATIONS







































Cash flows from operating activities





$





(17,230





)









$





8,495













$





(19,498





)









$





29,458













Purchases of property, plant and equipment









(3,973





)













(4,165





)













(17,682





)













(18,947





)









Proceeds from disposal/sale of property, plant and equipment









—

















—

















4,455

















—













Proceeds from sale of business









22,001

















—

















44,961

















—













Free cash flow from continuing operations





$





798













$





4,330













$





12,236













$





10,511



















































DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS







































Cash flows from operating activities





$





(9,387





)









$





(209





)









$





(13,954





)









$





8,818













Purchases of property, plant and equipment









—

















(335





)













(838





)













(749





)









Free cash flow from discontinued operations





$





(9,387





)









$





(544





)









$





(14,792





)









$





8,069



















































TOTAL COMPANY







































Cash flows from operating activities





$





(26,617





)









$





8,286













$





(33,452





)









$





38,276













Purchases of property, plant and equipment









(3,973





)













(4,500





)













(18,520





)













(19,696





)









Proceeds from disposal/sale of property, plant and equipment









—

















—

















4,455

















—













Proceeds from sale of business









22,001

















—

















44,961

















—













Free cash flow





$





(8,589





)









$





3,786













$





(2,556





)









$





18,580











































COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









Appendix C: Supplemental Quarterly Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures









2024





and





2023





by Quarter









(Unaudited)









(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages)



















The following tables present our unaudited reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures, including retrospective changes for discontinued operations.















Three Months Ended

















March 31,





2024













June 30,





2024













September 30,





2024













December 31,





2024











Revenues by segment





































Vehicles Solutions





$





105,207













$





110,282













$





97,296













$





91,379













Electrical Systems









55,795

















50,152

















43,380

















40,299













Aftermarket and Accessories









33,624

















33,231

















31,096

















31,614













Total revenues





$





194,626













$





193,665













$





171,772













$





163,292































Three Months Ended

















March 31,





2024













June 30,





2024













September 30,





2024













December 31,





2024











Gross profit





$





23,164













$





20,459













$





16,421













$





13,075













Restructuring









1,583

















3,517

















3,518

















568













Adjusted gross profit





$





24,747













$





23,976













$





19,939













$





13,643































Three Months Ended

















March 31,





2024













June 30,





2024













September 30,





2024













December 31,





2024











Operating income (loss)





$





4,509













$





1,064













$





(1,060





)









$





(5,271





)









Restructuring









1,777

















3,775

















4,217

















1,015













Gain on sale of fixed assets









—

















—

















(3,544





)













—













Total operating income adjustments









1,777

















3,775

















673

















1,015













Adjusted operating income (loss)





$





6,286













$





4,839













$





(387





)









$





(4,256





)



























Three Months Ended

















March 31,





2024













June 30,





2024













September 30,





2024













December 31,





2024











Net income (loss) from continuing operations





$





1,446













$





(1,299





)









$





(883





)









$





(34,998





)









Pre-tax adjusting items:





































Operating income (loss) adjustments









1,777

















3,775

















673

















1,015













Loss on early extinguishment of debt









—

















—

















—

















509













Tax Valuation Allowance









—

















—

















—

















28,769













Adjusted (benefit) provision for income taxes



1











(444





)













(944





)













(168





)













(381





)









Adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations





$





2,779













$





1,532













$





(378





)









$





(5,086





)













































Diluted EPS





$





0.04













$





(0.04





)









$





(0.03





)









$





(1.04





)









Adjustments to diluted EPS





$





0.04













$





0.09













$





0.02













$





0.89













Adjusted diluted EPS





$





0.08













$





0.05













$





(0.01





)









$





(0.15





)















































































Reported Tax (Benefit) Provision adjusted for tax effect at 25% of pre-tax adjusting items.

























Three Months Ended

















March 31,





2024













June 30,





2024













September 30,





2024













December 31,





2024











Net income (loss) from continuing operations





$





1,446













$





(1,299





)









$





(883





)









$





(34,998





)









Interest expense









2,186

















2,417

















2,371

















2,200













Provision (benefit) for income taxes









665

















(260





)













(1,515





)













28,603













Depreciation expense









3,432

















3,445

















3,562

















3,480













Amortization expense









183

















140

















140

















140













EBITDA





$





7,912













$





4,443













$





3,675













$





(575





)









% of revenues









4.1





%













2.3





%













2.1





%













(0.4





)%













































EBITDA adjustments:





































Restructuring









1,777

















3,775

















4,217

















1,015













Gain on sale of fixed assets









—

















—

















(3,544





)













—













Loss on Early Extinguishment of Debt









—

















—

















—

















509













Adjusted EBITDA





$





9,689













$





8,218













$





4,348













$





949













% of revenues









5.0





%













4.2





%













2.5





%













0.6





%



























Three Months Ended

















March 31,





2023













June 30,





2023













September 30,





2023













December 31,





2023











Revenues by segment





































Vehicles Solutions





$





126,671













$





120,916













$





115,235













$





107,140













Electrical Systems









54,749

















63,625

















53,862

















56,188













Aftermarket and Accessories









36,631

















36,259

















33,800

















30,393













Total revenues





$





218,051













$





220,800













$





202,897













$





193,721































Three Months Ended

















March 31,





2023













June 30,





2023













September 30,





2023













December 31,





2023











Gross profit





$





31,888













$





35,517













$





29,309













$





24,377













Restructuring









68

















306

















—

















385













Adjusted gross profit





$





31,956













$





35,823













$





29,309













$





24,762































Three Months Ended

















March 31,





2023













June 30,





2023













September 30,





2023













December 31,





2023











Operating income





$





12,399













$





14,486













$





8,920













$





4,068













Restructuring









90

















343

















—

















1,367













Adjusted operating income





$





12,489













$





14,829













$





8,920













$





5,435































Three Months Ended

















March 31,





2023













June 30,





2023













September 30,





2023













December 31,





2023











Net income from continuing operations





$





7,147













$





9,234













$





4,681













$





22,571













Pre-tax adjusting items:





































Operating income adjustments









90

















343

















—

















1,367













Tax Valuation Allowance









—

















—

















—

















(21,521





)









Adjusted (benefit) provision for income taxes



1











(23





)













(85





)













—

















(342





)









Adjusted net income from continuing operations





$





7,214













$





9,492













$





4,681













$





2,075

















































Diluted EPS





$





0.22













$





0.28













$





0.14













$





0.67













Adjustments to diluted EPS









—

















—

















—













$





(0.61





)









Adjusted diluted EPS





$





0.22













$





0.28













$





0.14













$





0.06



















































































Reported Tax (Benefit) Provision adjusted for tax effect at 25% of pre-tax adjusting items.

































Three Months Ended

















March 31,





2023













June 30,





2023













September 30,





2023













December 31,





2023











Net income from continuing operations





$





7,147













$





9,234













$





4,681













$





22,571













Interest expense









2,749

















2,672

















2,489

















2,338













Provision (benefit) for income taxes









2,706

















2,272

















1,367

















(21,548





)









Depreciation expense









3,114

















3,264

















3,361

















3,345













Amortization expense









253

















283

















267

















267













EBITDA





$





15,969













$





17,725













$





12,165













$





6,973













% of revenues









7.3





%













8.0





%













6.0





%













3.6





%













































EBITDA adjustments:





































Restructuring









90

















343

















—

















1,367













Adjusted EBITDA





$





16,059













$





18,068













$





12,165













$





8,340













% of revenues









7.4





%













8.2





%













6.0





%













4.3





%





























Use of Non-GAAP Measures









This earnings release contains financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). In general, the non-GAAP measures exclude items that (i) management believes reflect the Company’s multi-year corporate activities; or (ii) relate to activities or actions that may have occurred over multiple or in prior periods without predictable trends. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally to evaluate the Company’s performance, engage in financial and operational planning and to determine incentive compensation.





Management provides these non-GAAP financial measures to investors as supplemental metrics to assist readers in assessing the effects of items and events on the Company’s financial and operating results and in comparing the Company’s performance to that of its competitors and to comparable reporting periods. The non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies.





The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. The financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations to those financial statements set forth above should be carefully evaluated.



