CVG Reports Q4 2024 Financial Results and Outlines 2025 Outlook Following Strategic Portfolio Changes

March 10, 2025 — 05:11 pm EDT

CVG reports Q4 2024 results, affected by declining demand. Strategic portfolio actions aim to enhance future operational efficiency.

Quiver AI Summary

CVG (NASDAQ: CVGI) reported its fourth quarter and full-year financial results for 2024, citing significant operational changes after completing strategic portfolio actions, including divesting its Industrial Automation segment. The company’s fourth-quarter revenue fell 15.7% to $163.3 million, primarily due to decreased demand in construction and agriculture, resulting in a net loss of $35 million. For the full year, revenue totaled $723.4 million, a 13.4% decline driven by similar market conditions. Adjusted operating losses and net losses reflected operational inefficiencies and a non-cash tax valuation allowance. Looking ahead, CVG aims to improve its operational efficiencies and expects modest growth with net sales in 2025 projected at $670-710 million and adjusted EBITDA of $25-30 million. The management emphasized a renewed focus on its core segments and ongoing improvements as they adapt to market challenges.

Potential Positives

  • Completion of strategic portfolio actions, including the sale of the Industrial Automation business, allows CVG to refocus on its core segments.
  • New business wins exceeding $97 million, concentrated in the Electrical Systems segment, are expected to bolster future revenues despite current market challenges.
  • Introduction of a new organizational structure aimed at enhancing alignment with customers and focusing on specific strategic objectives to drive future growth.
  • Management expects improvements from operational initiatives and increased cash generation, contributing to debt reduction and financial stability in 2025.

Potential Negatives

  • Revenue decreased by 15.7% in Q4 2024 compared to the prior year, attributed to weakened demand in key segments.
  • Operating loss reported at $5.3 million for Q4 2024, a significant decline from an operating income of $4.1 million in Q4 2023, indicating operational inefficiencies.
  • Net loss from continuing operations reached $35.0 million in Q4 2024, a stark contrast to a net income of $22.6 million in the same period last year, highlighting serious financial challenges.

FAQ

What were CVG's fourth quarter 2024 revenue results?

CVG reported fourth quarter 2024 revenues of $163.3 million, a 15.7% decline from the previous year.

How did CVG's net loss from continuing operations change?

Net loss from continuing operations was $35.0 million or $(1.04) per diluted share, compared to a net income of $22.6 million in 2023.

What strategic actions did CVG take in 2024?

In 2024, CVG completed divestitures of non-strategic assets and focused on operational improvement initiatives for future growth.

What is CVG's revenue outlook for 2025?

CVG expects net sales in 2025 to range between $670 million and $710 million, reflecting current industry forecasts.

What are the new operational segments for CVG in 2025?

Effective January 1, 2025, CVG reorganized into three segments: Global Electrical Systems, Global Seating, and Trim Systems and Components.

Full Release





Accelerating operational momentum through strategic portfolio actions






Provides outlook and guidance for full year 2025




NEW ALBANY, Ohio, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVG (NASDAQ: CVGI), a diversified industrial products and services company, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.



As a result of completing our strategic portfolio actions, the following are reported as discontinued operations: (1) the Industrial Automation segment, and (2) the financial information from the Cab Structures facility that was previously reported in Vehicle Solutions and Aftermarket and Accessories. CVG has three reportable segments for 2024: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems and Aftermarket & Accessories. The results and comparisons presented below reflect continuing operations unless otherwise noted.




Fourth Quarter


2024


Highlights


(Compared with prior-year period, where comparisons are noted)




  • Revenue of $163.3 million, down 15.7% due primarily to a global softening in Construction and Agriculture customer demand and drop-in Class 8 Heavy Truck builds.


  • Operating loss of $5.3 million, and adjusted operating loss of $4.3 million, down compared to operating income of $4.1 million and adjusted operating income of $5.4 million. The decrease in operating income was driven primarily by lower sales volumes and operational inefficiencies.


  • Net loss from continuing operations of $35.0 million, or $(1.04) per diluted share, compared to net income of $22.6 million, or $0.67 per diluted share. Net loss included a non-cash tax valuation allowance of $28.8 million. Adjusted net loss from continuing operations of $5.1 million, or $(0.15) per diluted share, compared to adjusted net income of $2.1 million, or $0.06 per diluted share.


  • Adjusted EBITDA of $0.9 million, down 89.2%, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 0.6%, down from 4.3%.


  • The sale of CVG’s Industrial Automation business closed on October 30, 2024, allowing CVG to focus on its core segments.






Full Year


2024


Highlights


(Compared with prior-year period, where comparisons are noted)




  • Revenue of $723.4 million, down 13.4%, driven by a global softening in customer demand and the wind-down of certain programs in our Vehicle Solutions segment.


  • New business wins in excess of $97 million when fully ramped; these wins were concentrated in our Electrical Systems segment, predominantly outside of Construction and Agriculture end markets.


  • Operating loss of $0.8 million, down $40.6 million, and adjusted operating income of $6.5 million, down $35.2 million. The decrease in operating income was due to lower sales volumes and operational inefficiencies.


  • Continued shifting production capacity to new, lower-cost facilities in Morocco and Mexico, in an effort to improve operating leverage.



James Ray, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “2024 was a year of meaningful change for CVG. Over the course of the year, we undertook immediate and decisive actions, including the divestitures of non-strategic assets and businesses, and improvement initiatives that we believe position us for future accretive growth. Even in the face of continued external market headwinds, we believe the improvement initiatives executed in 2024 will unlock significant operational efficiencies that we have already started to benefit from in 2025. Additionally, we were pleased to open our new Morocco facility and we continue to ramp up our facility in Aldama, Mexico.”



Mr. Ray continued, “Moving forward, our team is focused on accelerating the operational momentum we’ve built, driving margin accretive growth through a product-focused, operationally efficient enterprise strategy. With a stronger foundation, and as our key end markets stabilize, we expect that we will continue to strengthen the company’s position in the market and deliver value for our stakeholders.”



Andy Cheung, Chief Financial Officer, added, “CVG delivered results consistent with our adjusted full-year guidance ranges, which reflect the Company’s past portfolio and restructuring actions. We anticipate that the benefits from these strategic efforts will become more apparent in 2025 despite notable end market softening and the slower than expected ramp of new business wins. We believe that these organizational improvements, combined with working capital and inventory reductions driving increased cash generation this year, will greatly improve our ability to continue paying down debt. We have implemented a more focused business strategy and continue to streamline our enterprise cost structure. We expect to see EBITDA growth and margin expansion in 2025 which are reflected in our full year 2025 guidance ranges.”





Financial Results from Continuing Operations





(amounts in millions except per share data and percentages)

Fourth Quarter







2024




2023




Change

Revenues
$
163.3


$
193.7



(15.7
)%

Gross profit
$
13.1


$
24.4



(46.3
)%

Gross margin

8.0
%


12.6
%




Adjusted gross profit

1
$
13.6


$
24.8



(45.2
)%

Adjusted gross margin

1

8.3
%


12.8
%




Operating income (loss)
$
(5.3
)

$
4.1



NM

2

Operating margin

(3.2
)%


2.1
%




Adjusted operating income (loss)

1
$
(4.3
)

$
5.4



NM

2

Adjusted operating margin

1

(2.6
)%


2.8
%




Net income (loss) from continuing operations
$
(35.0
)

$
22.6



NM

2

Adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations

1
$
(5.1
)

$
2.1



NM

2

Earnings (loss) per share, diluted
$
(1.04
)

$
0.67



NM

2

Adjusted earnings (loss) per share, diluted

1
$
(0.15
)

$
0.06



NM

2

Adjusted EBITDA

1
$
0.9


$
8.3



(89.2
)%

Adjusted EBITDA margin

1

0.6
%


4.3
%





1

See Appendix A for GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliation





2

Not meaningful












Consolidated Results


from Continuing Operations




Fourth Quarter 2024 Results




  • Fourth quarter 2024 revenues were $163.3 million compared to $193.7 million in the prior year period, a decline of 15.7%. The decrease in revenues is due primarily to lower sales as a result of a softening in customer demand in our Vehicle Solutions and Electrical Systems segments.


  • Operating loss for the fourth quarter 2024 was $5.3 million compared to operating income of $4.1 million in the prior year period. Excluding special costs, the fourth quarter of 2024 adjusted operating loss was $4.3 million, down from adjusted operating income of $5.4 million in 2023. The decline in adjusted operating income was driven primarily by the impact of lower sales volumes, unfavorable mix, and operational inefficiencies.


  • Interest expense was $2.2 million and $2.3 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.


  • Net loss from continuing operations was $35.0 million, or $(1.04) per diluted share, for the fourth quarter 2024 compared to net income of $22.6 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, in the prior year period.



At December 31, 2024, the Company had $50.5 million outstanding borrowings on its revolving credit facility, $26.6 million of cash and $84.4 million availability from revolving credit facilities, resulting in total liquidity of $111.0 million.




Fourth Quarter 2024 Segment Results


(Compared with prior-year period, where comparisons are noted)






Vehicle Solutions Segment






  • Revenues were $91.4 million compared to $107.1 million for the prior year period, a decrease of 14.7% primarily due to lower sales volume as a result of decreased customer demand and the wind-down of certain programs.


  • Operating income for the fourth quarter 2024 was $1.7 million compared to $3.6 million in the prior year period, a decrease of 52.5%, primarily due to lower customer demand, operational remediation investments, and increased freight costs. The fourth quarter of 2024 adjusted operating income was $2.8 million compared to $4.0 million in the prior year period, a decrease of 30.5%.






Electrical Systems Segment






  • Revenues were $40.3 million compared to $56.2 million in the prior year period, a decrease of 28.3%, primarily resulting from a global softening in the Construction & Agriculture end-markets.


  • Operating loss was $1.7 million compared to operating income of $6.7 million, a decrease of 125.2% primarily attributable to lower sales volumes and unfavorable foreign exchange.






Aftermarket and Accessories Segment






  • Revenues were $31.6 million compared to $30.4 million in the prior year period, an increase of 4.0%, primarily resulting from slightly higher customer demand driving increased volumes.


  • Operating income was $3.2 million compared to $3.3 million in the prior year period, a decrease of 4.6%. The decrease in operating income was increased manufacturing costs. The fourth quarter of 2024 adjusted operating income was $3.1 million compared to $3.3 million in the prior year period.





Outlook




CVG is providing the following outlook for the full year 2025:

















Metric

2025 Outlook ($ millions)

Net Sales
$670 - $710

Adjusted EBITDA
$25 - $30






This outlook reflects, among others, current industry forecasts for North American Class 8 truck builds. According to ACT Research, 2025 North American Class 8 truck production levels are expected to be at 316,000 units. The 2024 actual Class 8 truck builds according to the ACT Research was 332,382 units.



Construction and Agriculture end markets are projected to decline approximately 5-10% in 2025. However, we expect contribution from new business wins outside of Construction and Agriculture end markets in Electrical Systems to soften this decline.



Effective January 1, 2025, the Company announced a new organizational structure designed to enhance alignment with its customers and end markets. Under this new structure, CVG will reorganize its vertical business units into the following three operating divisions and reporting segments: Global Electrical Systems, Global Seating, Trim Systems and Components. As part of this realignment, the Company’s Aftermarket & Accessories business unit will be absorbed in these three segments. Its seating and electrical portfolio will transition to Global Seating and Global Electrical Systems, respectively. Its wiper systems will become part of the newly formed Trim Systems and Components business unit in addition to the trim and components businesses from the prior Vehicle Solutions segment. CVG expects this structure to enhance clarity and focus, with each business unit positioned to deliver on its specific strategic and operational objectives.




GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation



A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures referenced in this release is included as Appendix A to this release.




Conference Call



A conference call to discuss this press release is scheduled for Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET. Management intends to reference the Q4 2024 Earnings Call Presentation posted on our website during the conference call. To participate, dial (800) 549-8228 using conference code 45919. International participants dial (289) 819-1520 using conference code 45919.



This call is being webcast and can be accessed through the “Investors” section of CVG’s website at www.cvgrp.com, where it will be archived for one year.



A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available for a period of two weeks following the call. To access the replay, dial (888) 660-6264 using access code 45919 and international callers can dial (289) 819-1325 using access code 45919.




Company Contact



Andy Cheung


Chief Financial Officer


CVG



IR@cvgrp.com




Investor Relations Contact



Ross Collins or Stephen Poe


Alpha IR Group


CVGI@alpha-ir.com




About CVG



Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. and its subsidiaries, is a global provider of systems, assemblies and components to the global commercial vehicle market and the electric vehicle markets. We deliver real solutions to complex design, engineering and manufacturing problems while creating positive change for our customers, industries, and communities we serve. Information about the Company and its products is available on the internet at


www.cvgrp.com


.




Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. For this purpose, any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact, including without limitation, certain statements herein regarding industry outlook, the Company’s expectations for future periods with respect to its plans to improve financial results, the future of the Company’s end markets changes in the Class 8 and Class 5-7 North America truck build rates, performance of the global construction and agricultural equipment business, the Company’s prospects in the wire harness and electric vehicle markets, the Company’s initiatives to address customer needs, organic growth, the Company’s strategic plans and plans to focus on certain segments, competition faced by the Company, volatility in and disruption to the global economic environment, including global supply chain constraints, inflation and labor shortages, tariffs and counter-measures, financial covenant compliance, anticipated effects of acquisitions or divestitures, production of new products, plans for capital expenditures and our results of operations or financial position and liquidity, may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the foregoing, the words “believe”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “expect”, “intend”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “would”, “project”, “continue”, “likely”, and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The important factors discussed in “Item 1A - Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by forward-looking statements made herein and presented elsewhere by management from time to time. Such forward-looking statements represent management’s current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Investors are warned that actual results may differ from management’s expectations. Additionally, various economic and competitive factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, factors which are outside our control.



Any forward-looking statement that we make in this press release speaks only as of the date of such statement, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or to publicly announce the results of any revision to any of those statements to reflect future events or developments. Comparisons of results for current and any prior periods are not intended to express any future trends or indications of future performance, unless specifically expressed as such, and should only be viewed as historical data.



























































































































































































































































































































































































































COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES




CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS




Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31,


2024


and


2023




(Unaudited)




(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)




Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended




2024




2023




2024




2023

Revenues
$
163,292


$
193,721


$
723,355


$
835,469

Cost of revenues

150,217



169,344



650,236



714,378

Gross profit

13,075



24,377



73,119



121,091

Selling, general and administrative expenses

18,346



20,309



73,877



81,218

Operating income (loss)

(5,271
)


4,068



(758
)


39,873

Other (income) expense

(1,585
)


707



(2,200
)


1,195

Interest expense

2,200



2,338



9,174



10,248

Loss on extinguishment of debt

509








509






Income (loss) before provision for income taxes

(6,395
)


1,023



(8,241
)


28,430

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

28,603



(21,548
)


27,493



(15,203
)

Net income (loss) from continuing operations
$
(34,998
)

$
22,571


$
(35,734
)

$
43,633

Net income (loss) from discontinued operations

(3,721
)


711



7,867



5,778

Net income (loss)

(38,719
)


23,282



(27,867
)


49,411

Earnings (loss) per common share







Income (loss) from continuing operations
$
(1.04
)

$
0.68


$
(1.07
)

$
1.32

Income (loss) from discontinued operations
$
(0.11
)

$
0.02


$
0.24


$
0.18

Diluted earning (loss) per share







Income (loss) from continuing operations
$
(1.04
)

$
0.67


$
(1.07
)

$
1.30

Income (loss) from discontinued operations
$
(0.11
)

$
0.03


$
0.24


$
0.17

Weighted average shares outstanding







Basic

33,497



33,132



33,418



33,040

Diluted

33,497



33,443



33,418



33,581






























































































































































































































































































































































































COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES




CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS




December 31, 2024


and


2023




(Unaudited)




(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)


ASSETS


2024




2023

Current Assets:



Cash
$
26,630


$
37,848

Accounts receivable, net

118,683



129,346

Inventories

128,224



117,267

Current assets held for sale






15,603

Other current assets

29,763



27,678

Total current assets

303,300



327,742

Property, plant and equipment, net

68,861



68,923

Operating lease right-of-use asset, net

29,931



31,165

Intangible assets, net

3,918



6,594

Deferred income taxes, net

11,084



33,568

Noncurrent assets held for sale






9,173

Other assets

7,479



6,049

TOTAL ASSETS
$
424,573


$
483,214

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY



Current Liabilities:



Accounts payable
$
77,002


$
75,246

Current operating lease liabilities

8,033



7,502

Accrued liabilities and other

32,325



44,836

Current portion of long-term debt and short-term debt

8,438



15,313

Current liabilities held-for-sale






2,292

Total current liabilities

125,798



145,189

Long-term debt

127,062



126,201

Noncurrent liabilities held-for-sale






31

Long-term operating lease liabilities

22,795



24,417

Pension and other post-retirement liabilities

8,143



9,196

Other long-term liabilities

5,183



5,248

Total liabilities

288,981



310,282

Stockholders’ equity:



Preferred stock









Common stock

337



333

Treasury stock, at cost

(16,468
)


(16,150
)

Additional paid-in capital

269,117



265,217

Retained deficit

(74,051
)


(46,184
)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(43,343
)


(30,284
)

Total stockholders’ equity

135,592



172,932

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
424,573


$
483,214




















































































































































































































































COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES




BUSINESS SEGMENT FINANCIAL


INFORMATION




Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31,


2024


and


2023




(Unaudited)




(Amounts in thousands)




Three Months Ended



Vehicle Solutions


Electrical Systems


Aftermarket and Accessories


Corporate / Other


Total




2024




2023




2024




2023




2024




2023




2024




2023




2024




2023

Revenues
$
91,379


$
107,140


$
40,299


$
56,188


$
31,614


$
30,393


$




$




$
163,292


$
193,721

Gross profit

7,051



10,100



767



8,873



5,257



5,442








(38
)


13,075



24,377

Selling, general & administrative expenses

5,341



6,501



2,452



2,176



2,096



2,127



8,457



9,505



18,346



20,309

Operating income (loss)
$
1,710


$
3,599


$
(1,685
)

$
6,697


$
3,161


$
3,315


$
(8,457
)

$
(9,543
)

$
(5,271
)

$
4,068











































































































































































































































Twelve Months Ended



Vehicle Solutions


Electrical Systems


Aftermarket and Accessories


Corporate / Other


Total




2024




2023




2024




2023




2024




2023




2024




2023




2024




2023

Revenues
$
404,164


$
469,962


$
189,626


$
228,424


$
129,565


$
137,083


$




$




$
723,355


$
835,469

Gross profit

39,228



59,363



10,701



35,397



23,348



26,514



(158
)


(183
)


73,119



121,091

Selling, general & administrative expenses

21,326



26,109



10,252



9,107



8,322



8,144



33,977



37,858



73,877



81,218

Operating income (loss)
$
17,902


$
33,254


$
449


$
26,290


$
15,026


$
18,370


$
(34,135
)

$
(38,041
)

$
(758
)

$
39,873










































































































COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES



Appendix A: Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial


Measures




Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31,


2024


and


2023




(Unaudited)




(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages)




Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended



December 31,


2024


December 31,


2023


December 31,


2024


December 31,


2023

Gross profit
$
13,075


$
24,377


$
73,119


$
121,091

Restructuring

568



385



9,186



759

Adjusted gross profit
$
13,643


$
24,762


$
82,305


$
121,850

% of revenues

8.4
%


12.8
%


11.4
%


14.6
%





































































































































Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended



December 31,


2024


December 31,


2023


December 31,


2024


December 31,


2023

Operating income (loss)
$
(5,271
)

$
4,068


$
(758
)

$
39,873

Restructuring

1,015



1,367



10,784



1,800

Gain on sale of fixed assets











(3,544
)





Total operating income adjustments

1,015



1,367



7,240



1,800

Adjusted operating income (loss)
$
(4,256
)

$
5,435


$
6,482


$
41,673

% of revenues

(2.6
)%


2.8
%


0.9
%


5.0
%

































































































































































































































Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended



December 31,


2024


December 31,


2023


December 31,


2024


December 31,


2023

Net income (loss) from continuing operations

(34,998
)


22,571



(35,734
)


43,633

Pre-tax adjusting items:







Operating income (loss) adjustments

1,015



1,367



7,240



1,800

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

509








509






Tax Valuation Allowance

28,769



(21,521
)


28,769



(21,521
)

Adjusted (benefit) provision for income taxes

1

(381
)


(342
)


(1,937
)


(450
)

Adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations
$
(5,086
)

$
2,075


$
(1,153
)

$
23,462









Diluted EPS
$
(1.04
)

$
0.67


$
(1.07
)

$
1.30

Adjustments to diluted EPS
$
0.89


$
(0.61
)

$
1.04


$
(0.60
)

Adjusted diluted EPS
$
(0.15
)

$
0.06


$
(0.03
)

$
0.70



















  1. Reported Tax (Benefit) Provision adjusted for tax effect at 25% of pre-tax adjusting items.

Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended



December 31,


2024


December 31


2023


December 31,


2024


December 31,


2023

Net income (loss) from continuing operations
$
(34,998
)

$
22,571


$
(35,734
)

$
43,633

Interest expense

2,200



2,338



9,174



10,248

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

28,603



(21,548
)


27,493



(15,203
)

Depreciation expense

3,480



3,345



13,919



13,084

Amortization expense

140



267



603



1,070

EBITDA
$
(575
)

$
6,973


$
15,455


$
52,832

% of revenues

(0.4
)%


3.6
%


2.1
%


6.3
%









EBITDA adjustments







Restructuring

1,015



1,367



10,784



1,800

Gain on sale of fixed assets











(3,544
)





Loss on early extinguishment of debt

509








509






Adjusted EBITDA
$
949


$
8,340


$
23,204


$
54,632

% of revenues

0.6
%


4.3
%


3.2
%


6.5
%
































































































































COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES




Appendix B: Segment Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures




Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31,


2024


and


2023




(Unaudited)




(Amounts in thousands, except percentages)




Three Months Ended December 31, 2024



Vehicle Solutions


Electric Systems


Aftermarket and Accessories


Corporate


Total

Operating income (loss)
$
1,710


$
(1,685
)

$
3,161


$
(8,457
)

$
(5,271
)

Restructuring

1,060








(45
)







1,015

Adjusted operating income (loss)
$
2,770


$
(1,685
)

$
3,116


$
(8,457
)

$
(4,256
)

% of revenues

3.0
%


(4.2
)%


9.9
%




(2.6
)%





































































































































Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024



Vehicle Solutions


Electric Systems


Aftermarket and Accessories


Corporate


Total

Operating income (loss)
$
17,902


$
449


$
15,026


$
(34,135
)

$
(758
)

Restructuring

5,936



3,744



940



164



10,784

Gain on sale of fixed assets

(3,544
)

















(3,544
)

Adjusted operating income (loss)
$
20,294


$
4,193


$
15,966


$
(33,971
)

$
6,482

% of revenues

5.0
%


2.2
%


12.3
%




0.9
%















































































































Three Months Ended December 31, 2023



Vehicle Solutions


Electric Systems


Aftermarket and Accessories


Corporate


Total

Operating income (loss)
$
3,599


$
6,697


$
3,315


$
(9,543
)

$
4,068

Restructuring

385













982



1,367

Adjusted operating income (loss)
$
3,984


$
6,697


$
3,315


$
(8,561
)

$
5,435

% of revenues

3.7
%


11.9
%


10.9
%




2.8
%















































































































Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023



Vehicle Solutions


Electric Systems


Aftermarket and Accessories


Corporate


Total

Operating income (loss)
$
33,254


$
26,290


$
18,370


$
(38,041
)

$
39,873

Restructuring

809



8








983



1,800

Adjusted operating income (loss)
$
34,063


$
26,298


$
18,370


$
(37,058
)

$
41,673

% of revenues

7.2
%


11.5
%


13.4
%




5.0
%






The following tables present reconciliations of the captions within CVG's Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows to Free cash flow, attributable to continuing operations, discontinued operations, and total CVG for the three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023.

Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended



December 31,


2024


December 31,


2023


December 31,


2024


December 31,


2023


CONTINUING OPERATIONS







Cash flows from operating activities
$
(17,230
)

$
8,495


$
(19,498
)

$
29,458

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(3,973
)


(4,165
)


(17,682
)


(18,947
)

Proceeds from disposal/sale of property, plant and equipment











4,455






Proceeds from sale of business

22,001








44,961






Free cash flow from continuing operations
$
798


$
4,330


$
12,236


$
10,511










DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS







Cash flows from operating activities
$
(9,387
)

$
(209
)

$
(13,954
)

$
8,818

Purchases of property, plant and equipment






(335
)


(838
)


(749
)

Free cash flow from discontinued operations
$
(9,387
)

$
(544
)

$
(14,792
)

$
8,069










TOTAL COMPANY







Cash flows from operating activities
$
(26,617
)

$
8,286


$
(33,452
)

$
38,276

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(3,973
)


(4,500
)


(18,520
)


(19,696
)

Proceeds from disposal/sale of property, plant and equipment











4,455






Proceeds from sale of business

22,001








44,961






Free cash flow
$
(8,589
)

$
3,786


$
(2,556
)

$
18,580






















COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES




Appendix C: Supplemental Quarterly Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures




2024


and


2023


by Quarter




(Unaudited)




(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages)



The following tables present our unaudited reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures, including retrospective changes for discontinued operations.

Three Months Ended



March 31,


2024


June 30,


2024


September 30,


2024


December 31,


2024

Revenues by segment







Vehicles Solutions
$
105,207


$
110,282


$
97,296


$
91,379

Electrical Systems

55,795



50,152



43,380



40,299

Aftermarket and Accessories

33,624



33,231



31,096



31,614

Total revenues
$
194,626


$
193,665


$
171,772


$
163,292













































































Three Months Ended



March 31,


2024


June 30,


2024


September 30,


2024


December 31,


2024

Gross profit
$
23,164


$
20,459


$
16,421


$
13,075

Restructuring

1,583



3,517



3,518



568

Adjusted gross profit
$
24,747


$
23,976


$
19,939


$
13,643

















































































































Three Months Ended



March 31,


2024


June 30,


2024


September 30,


2024


December 31,


2024

Operating income (loss)
$
4,509


$
1,064


$
(1,060
)

$
(5,271
)

Restructuring

1,777



3,775



4,217



1,015

Gain on sale of fixed assets











(3,544
)





Total operating income adjustments

1,777



3,775



673



1,015

Adjusted operating income (loss)
$
6,286


$
4,839


$
(387
)

$
(4,256
)































































































































































































































Three Months Ended



March 31,


2024


June 30,


2024


September 30,


2024


December 31,


2024

Net income (loss) from continuing operations
$
1,446


$
(1,299
)

$
(883
)

$
(34,998
)

Pre-tax adjusting items:







Operating income (loss) adjustments

1,777



3,775



673



1,015

Loss on early extinguishment of debt
















509

Tax Valuation Allowance
















28,769

Adjusted (benefit) provision for income taxes

1

(444
)


(944
)


(168
)


(381
)

Adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations
$
2,779


$
1,532


$
(378
)

$
(5,086
)









Diluted EPS
$
0.04


$
(0.04
)

$
(0.03
)

$
(1.04
)

Adjustments to diluted EPS
$
0.04


$
0.09


$
0.02


$
0.89

Adjusted diluted EPS
$
0.08


$
0.05


$
(0.01
)

$
(0.15
)



















  1. Reported Tax (Benefit) Provision adjusted for tax effect at 25% of pre-tax adjusting items.

Three Months Ended



March 31,


2024


June 30,


2024


September 30,


2024


December 31,


2024

Net income (loss) from continuing operations
$
1,446


$
(1,299
)

$
(883
)

$
(34,998
)

Interest expense

2,186



2,417



2,371



2,200

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

665



(260
)


(1,515
)


28,603

Depreciation expense

3,432



3,445



3,562



3,480

Amortization expense

183



140



140



140

EBITDA
$
7,912


$
4,443


$
3,675


$
(575
)

% of revenues

4.1
%


2.3
%


2.1
%


(0.4
)%









EBITDA adjustments:







Restructuring

1,777



3,775



4,217



1,015

Gain on sale of fixed assets











(3,544
)





Loss on Early Extinguishment of Debt
















509

Adjusted EBITDA
$
9,689


$
8,218


$
4,348


$
949

% of revenues

5.0
%


4.2
%


2.5
%


0.6
%









































































































Three Months Ended



March 31,


2023


June 30,


2023


September 30,


2023


December 31,


2023

Revenues by segment







Vehicles Solutions
$
126,671


$
120,916


$
115,235


$
107,140

Electrical Systems

54,749



63,625



53,862



56,188

Aftermarket and Accessories

36,631



36,259



33,800



30,393

Total revenues
$
218,051


$
220,800


$
202,897


$
193,721













































































Three Months Ended



March 31,


2023


June 30,


2023


September 30,


2023


December 31,


2023

Gross profit
$
31,888


$
35,517


$
29,309


$
24,377

Restructuring

68



306








385

Adjusted gross profit
$
31,956


$
35,823


$
29,309


$
24,762













































































Three Months Ended



March 31,


2023


June 30,


2023


September 30,


2023


December 31,


2023

Operating income
$
12,399


$
14,486


$
8,920


$
4,068

Restructuring

90



343








1,367

Adjusted operating income
$
12,489


$
14,829


$
8,920


$
5,435













































































































































































































Three Months Ended



March 31,


2023


June 30,


2023


September 30,


2023


December 31,


2023

Net income from continuing operations
$
7,147


$
9,234


$
4,681


$
22,571

Pre-tax adjusting items:







Operating income adjustments

90



343








1,367

Tax Valuation Allowance
















(21,521
)

Adjusted (benefit) provision for income taxes

1

(23
)


(85
)







(342
)

Adjusted net income from continuing operations
$
7,214


$
9,492


$
4,681


$
2,075









Diluted EPS
$
0.22


$
0.28


$
0.14


$
0.67

Adjustments to diluted EPS















$
(0.61
)

Adjusted diluted EPS
$
0.22


$
0.28


$
0.14


$
0.06



















  1. Reported Tax (Benefit) Provision adjusted for tax effect at 25% of pre-tax adjusting items.

Three Months Ended



March 31,


2023


June 30,


2023


September 30,


2023


December 31,


2023

Net income from continuing operations
$
7,147


$
9,234


$
4,681


$
22,571

Interest expense

2,749



2,672



2,489



2,338

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

2,706



2,272



1,367



(21,548
)

Depreciation expense

3,114



3,264



3,361



3,345

Amortization expense

253



283



267



267

EBITDA
$
15,969


$
17,725


$
12,165


$
6,973

% of revenues

7.3
%


8.0
%


6.0
%


3.6
%









EBITDA adjustments:







Restructuring

90



343








1,367

Adjusted EBITDA
$
16,059


$
18,068


$
12,165


$
8,340

% of revenues

7.4
%


8.2
%


6.0
%


4.3
%












Use of Non-GAAP Measures




This earnings release contains financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). In general, the non-GAAP measures exclude items that (i) management believes reflect the Company’s multi-year corporate activities; or (ii) relate to activities or actions that may have occurred over multiple or in prior periods without predictable trends. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally to evaluate the Company’s performance, engage in financial and operational planning and to determine incentive compensation.



Management provides these non-GAAP financial measures to investors as supplemental metrics to assist readers in assessing the effects of items and events on the Company’s financial and operating results and in comparing the Company’s performance to that of its competitors and to comparable reporting periods. The non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies.



The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. The financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations to those financial statements set forth above should be carefully evaluated.






This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

