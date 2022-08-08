Cvent Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:CVT) Released Earnings Last Week And Analysts Lifted Their Price Target To US$8.25

Last week saw the newest quarterly earnings release from Cvent Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:CVT), an important milestone in the company's journey to build a stronger business. It looks like a positive result overall, with revenues of US$161m beating forecasts by 4.6%. Statutory losses of US$0.07 per share were roughly in line with what the analysts had forecast. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

NasdaqGM:CVT Earnings and Revenue Growth August 7th 2022

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Cvent Holding's five analysts is for revenues of US$624.9m in 2022, which would reflect a notable 8.3% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 21% to US$0.18. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$621.3m and losses of US$0.19 per share in 2022. It looks like there's been a modest increase in sentiment in the recent updates, with the analysts becoming a bit more optimistic in their predictions for losses per share, even though the revenue numbers were unchanged.

The average price target rose 8.2% to US$8.25, with the analysts signalling that the forecast reduction in losses would be a positive for the stock's valuation. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on Cvent Holding, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$11.00 and the most bearish at US$7.00 per share. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of Cvent Holding'shistorical trends, as the 17% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2022 is roughly in line with the 17% annual revenue growth over the past year. Compare this with the broader industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 13% annually. So it's pretty clear that Cvent Holding is forecast to grow substantially faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for Cvent Holding going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Cvent Holding (1 is significant!) that you should be aware of.

