Cvent Holding Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for CVT

In trading on Thursday, shares of Cvent Holding Corp (Symbol: CVT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $5.70, changing hands as high as $5.74 per share. Cvent Holding Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CVT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CVT's low point in its 52 week range is $3.30 per share, with $9.45 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.74.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.