CVE Trades Near 52-Week High: Should Investors Buy the Stock Now?

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. CVE ended the latest trading session at $30.15, placing the stock close to its 52-week high of $30.75. Although improving commodity prices have supported momentum across the energy sector, Cenovus’ rally appears to be driven by far more than favorable macro conditions.

The broader Canadian energy sector has benefited from a constructive environment over the past year. Within that favorable scenario, Cenovus has delivered standout performance. Over the past year, CVE shares have surged 119.9%, outperforming Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s CNQ 55% gain and Suncor Energy’s SU 87.4% advance. During the same period, the stock has also outpaced the sub-industry’s overall 94% rise.

1-Year Price Chart



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The company’s strong strategic planning and expanding production profile have strengthened its position within the Canadian energy space. As CVE approaches a potential breakout level, investors are increasingly evaluating whether the stock still has room to grow based on its underlying fundamentals.

To answer that question, it is important to look beyond the recent share-price movement and examine the operational drivers supporting Cenovus’ momentum.

Strengthening investor confidence, Cenovus has surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, delivering an average earnings surprise of 50.8%. In a sector frequently impacted by commodity volatility and operational inconsistency, that level of earnings reliability remains particularly notable.

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Key Drivers Supporting CVE Stock

Successful Integration of MEG Energy Acquisition

One of the most significant recent catalysts for Cenovus has been the successful integration of the MEG Energy acquisition, completed in late 2025 for C$7.1 billion. The transaction added strategically valuable oil sands assets adjacent to Cenovus’ Christina Lake operations.

The company noted that redevelopment wells at Christina Lake North are already exceeding initial performance expectations. Cenovus anticipates surpassing its original 2026 synergy target of C$150 million and continues to project annual synergies exceeding C$400 million by 2028.

The acquisition meaningfully strengthens CVE’s long-term outlook by enhancing operational efficiency, lowering production costs and expanding production capacity. It also increases the company’s reserve base and reinforces its position among Canada’s leading oil sands producers.

West White Rose Project Approaching Production

Another important growth catalyst is the company’s West White Rose offshore development project. Cenovus has completed construction and commissioning activities, while drilling operations are already in progress. The company expects first oil production in the third quarter of 2026.

The project is expected to deliver a net peak production of 45,000 barrels per day by 2028.

The importance of West White Rose lies in its exposure to Brent-linked pricing, which typically supports stronger margins compared with Western Canadian heavy oil production. The project also diversifies Cenovus’ production mix geographically and is expected to drive meaningful offshore free cash flow growth over the coming years.

Refining Business Continues Delivering Strong Results

Cenovus’ downstream operations remained a major source of strength during the first quarter of 2026. Canadian refining utilization reached a record 107%, while U.S. refining utilization stayed robust at approximately 94%. The company also posted a strong 114% adjusted market capture rate across its U.S. refining operations.

The downstream segment provides an important strategic advantage because it helps offset weakness in crude oil prices and reduces overall earnings volatility. Cenovus’s ability to process heavy crude oil efficiently strengthens profitability, particularly during periods of widening Canadian heavy-oil differentials. The company’s integrated upstream and downstream structure continues to support resilient financial performance across commodity cycles.

Valuation Still Appears Attractive

Cenovus continues to trade at a relatively attractive valuation. CVE currently carries a trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA multiple of 7.43X, slightly below the broader industry average of 7.72X.

The stock also trades at a discount to Canadian Natural Resources, which currently trades at 9.02X EV/EBITDA, while remaining broadly aligned with Suncor Energy’s 7.01X multiple.



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Should Investors Consider CVE Stock Now?

With strong operational momentum, visible production growth and improving free cash flow generation, Cenovus appears well-positioned for continued long-term growth. The successful MEG Energy integration, upcoming production from West White Rose and resilient refining operations collectively strengthen the company’s earnings outlook.

Given that the stock is trading at a discount, investors should consider buying the CVE stock, which sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. CNQ and SU also currently flaunt a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.