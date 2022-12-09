CVE Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (TSX: CVE.TO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $24.25, changing hands as low as $24.07 per share. Cenovus Energy Inc shares are currently trading down about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CVE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CVE's low point in its 52 week range is $13.86 per share, with $31.19 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.29.
Also see: PSF Dividend History
AU Options Chain
Institutional Holders of TPH
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.