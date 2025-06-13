CVE Makes Complete Output Restoration at Christina Lake Site

Cenovus Energy Inc. CVE has resumed full production at its Christina Lake oil sands facility in northeastern Alberta after wildfire threats in the region prompted a temporary shutdown. The company announced on June 12 that production operations, which restarted on June 3, have now returned to normal levels following a safe and controlled ramp-up throughout the week.

No Damage to Infrastructure, Vigilant Monitoring Continues

Following detailed site inspections, Cenovus confirmed that none of its infrastructure at Christina Lake was damaged by the wildfire activity. The company credited its emergency response protocols and frontline workers for enabling a smooth recovery. It continues to monitor wildfire conditions across Alberta with heightened vigilance to ensure the ongoing safety of its workforce and assets.

Cenovus also expressed its appreciation for the efforts of its on-ground teams, emergency management personnel, and provincial firefighters who worked tirelessly to protect critical infrastructure and nearby communities. The company reiterated that employee safety remains a top priority as fire season challenges persist across Western Canada.

Christina Lake: A High-Performing Asset for CVE

Christina Lake is one of Cenovus’ key thermal oil sands assets and among the most efficient operations in its portfolio. The facility utilizes steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) technology to extract bitumen and has been a consistent contributor to Cenovus’ production growth and cost leadership. With its low steam-to-oil ratio and scalable design, Christina Lake plays a vital role in supporting the company’s long-term production and emission targets.

The quick restoration of output at Christina Lake is a positive signal for investors and markets, especially as Canadian oil sand producers face increasing scrutiny over operational resilience in the face of climate-related disruptions, such as wildfires.

Cenovus, an integrated oil and natural gas company, operates upstream production assets across Canada and the Asia Pacific region. It also conducts upgrading, refining, and marketing operations in Canada and the United States, making it one of North America’s most diversified energy producers. The company remains focused on maximizing long-term value through cost efficiency, operational excellence and responsible resource development.

