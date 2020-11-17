CVE Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE.TO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $6.04, changing hands as high as $6.15 per share. Cenovus Energy Inc. shares are currently trading up about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CVE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CVE's low point in its 52 week range is $2.06 per share, with $13.66 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.12.

Click here to find out which 9 other Canadian stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.