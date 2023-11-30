CVE Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (TSX: CVE.TO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $24.54, changing hands as high as $24.61 per share. Cenovus Energy Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CVE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CVE's low point in its 52 week range is $20.31 per share, with $29.18 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.54.

Click here to find out which 9 other Canadian stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.