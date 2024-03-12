CVE Ex-Dividend Reminder - 3/14/24

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 3/14/24, Cenovus Energy Inc (Symbol: CVE) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.14, payable on 3/28/24. As a percentage of CVE's recent stock price of $17.74, this dividend works out to approximately 0.79%, so look for shares of Cenovus Energy Inc to trade 0.79% lower — all else being equal — when CVE shares open for trading on 3/14/24.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CVE is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.16% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CVE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CVE's low point in its 52 week range is $14.69 per share, with $21.37 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.84.

In Tuesday trading, Cenovus Energy Inc shares are currently down about 0.4% on the day.

