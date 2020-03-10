CVE Ex-Dividend Reminder - 3/12/20

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/12/20, Cenovus Energy Inc. (Symbol: CVE) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.0625, payable on 3/31/20. As a percentage of CVE's recent stock price of $2.90, this dividend works out to approximately 2.16%, so look for shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. to trade 2.16% lower — all else being equal — when CVE shares open for trading on 3/12/20.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CVE is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 8.62% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CVE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CVE's low point in its 52 week range is $2.70 per share, with $10.82 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $2.92.

In Tuesday trading, Cenovus Energy Inc. shares are currently up about 3.6% on the day.

