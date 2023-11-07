CVE Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (TSX: CVE.TO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $24.67, changing hands as low as $24.56 per share. Cenovus Energy Inc shares are currently trading off about 4.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CVE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CVE's low point in its 52 week range is $20.31 per share, with $29.245 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.60.
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
Also see: Technology Stocks Hedge Funds Are Selling
SIGI Split History
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding KJAN
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.