CVE Appears Undervalued Ahead of Q1 Earnings: Is it Worth Buying Now?

Cenovus Energy CVE is set to report first-quarter 2026 results on May 6, before the opening bell.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings is pegged at 56 cents per share, implying a 75% surge from the year-ago reported number. CVE has witnessed no estimate revision in the past seven days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter revenues is pegged at $9.3 billion, which suggests no change from the year-ago reported figure.

CVE beat on earnings in the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 51.2%. This is depicted in the graph below:

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Q1 Earnings Whispers for CVE

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for CVE this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is just the case here.

The Canadian integrated energy player has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Factors to Note Ahead of CVE’s Q1 Results

To understand how oil prices performed during the March-end quarter, we can look at data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). Per the EIA, the average Cushing, OK, WTI spot prices were $60.04 per barrel in January, $64.51 in February and $91.38 in March of 2026.

This favorable pricing environment, particularly in March, likely supported Cenovus’s exploration and production activities, and may have contributed positively to its production.

Cenovus has a production mix that includes a substantial proportion of heavy oil. Therefore, its realized prices are influenced not only by WTI but also by the differential between WTI and Western Canadian Select.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate projects total upstream production at 965 thousand barrels of oil-equivalent per day (Mboe/d), up from 819 Mboe/d in the year-ago quarter. Meanwhile, U.S. refining crude throughput is estimated at 352 thousand barrels per day (Mbbls/d), whereas it reported 554 Mbbls/d in the March quarter of 2025. The downstream segment is therefore expected to weigh on the company’s overall performance in the upcoming earnings.

CVE’s Price Performance & Valuation

Cenovus’s stock has skyrocketed 153.2% over the past year, outperforming the industry’s 107.6% whopping growth. BP plc BP, another integrated major, has surged 65.2% over the same time frame, while Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM has gained 46.7%.

1-Year Price Chart

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Although CVE's prices outperformed the industry, the company appears relatively undervalued. The energy giant’s current trailing 12-month enterprise value/earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EV/EBITDA) ratio is 8.36, reflecting that it is trading at a discount compared with the industry average of 8.55. XOM is trading at a higher valuation of 10.19X compared to BP’s 3.46X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Investment Thesis

Cenovus operates across upstream, downstream and offshore segments, creating diversified revenue streams. Its integrated business model — from production to refining and transportation — helps mitigate price volatility and improves overall margins, making the business more resilient.

The company benefits from a highly competitive cost structure and a long-life resource base. With approximately 28 years of reserves life and operating costs around $21 per barrel, Cenovus is well-positioned to remain profitable even during periods of low commodity prices. This combination of durability and efficiency is a major competitive advantage.

CVE has been guiding production growth of nearly 83,700 barrels through organic growth projects from heavy oil, conventional and offshore assets within its asset portfolio. Notably, CVE plans to ramp up growth from the West White Rose project linearly through 2026-2028 to add 45,000-50,000 barrels per day. Christina Lake expansion is expected to add 40,000 barrels per day by 2028.

Conclusion

Given the backdrop, it might be wise for investors to bet on the undervalued stock right away.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.