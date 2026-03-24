CVD Equipment Corp Stock Jumps 30% Over $16.9 Mln Deal To Sell Stainless Design Concepts Business

(RTTNews) - Shares of CVD Equipment Corporation (CVV) are climbing about 30 percent on Tuesday morning trading after the company announced a definitive agreement to sell its Stainless Design Concepts business division to Atlas Copco Group for approximately $16.9 million in cash.

The company's shares are currently trading at $4.86 on the Nasdaq, up 30.60 percent. The stock opened at $4.03 and has climbed as high as $5.15 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $2.46 to $5.86.

The transaction, scheduled to close in the second quarter of 2026, is expected to allow the company to focus on its core business located in Central Islip, New York, as well as provide additional financial flexibility.

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