CVD Equipment Appoints Richard Catalano As CFO

(RTTNews) - CVD Equipment Corporation (CVV), Friday announced that Richard Catalano has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer, effective August 30, 2022.

In 1982, Catalano began his career at KPMG LLP and became an audit partner in 1993. Throughout his 37 years as an audit professional at KPMG LLP, Mr. Catalano has advised a diverse array of clients through private equity financed transactions, M&A related accounting, and filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Emmanuel Lakios, President and Chief Executive Officer of CVD Equipment Corporation welcomed Mr. Catalano to the Company, stating, "We are pleased that Richard has joined our executive team, he is a seasoned professional with vast accounting and finance experience working with public companies. His solid background makes him a natural choice to lead our finance team as CFO."

