CVD Equipment Appoints Andrew Africk to Expand Board

CVD Equipment Corporation has expanded its Board of Directors and appointed Andrew Africk as its newest member, effective May 28, 2024. Africk, with a notable background that includes founding Searay Capital LLC and a 21-year tenure at Apollo Global Management, brings over three decades of experience in the tech and communications investment sphere. His past roles include serving on the board of ADT Inc. and holding advisory positions at the University of Pennsylvania. For his part-time role, Africk will receive an annual compensation of $40,000 and an equivalent amount in restricted stock.

