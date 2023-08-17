CVCO Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Cavco Industries Inc (Symbol: CVCO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $270.64, changing hands as low as $270.04 per share. Cavco Industries Inc shares are currently trading off about 5.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CVCO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CVCO's low point in its 52 week range is $193.91 per share, with $318 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $270.40.

